Chamel Abdulkarim, a 29-year-old NFI Industries employee, has been arrested on multiple felony arson charges after a massive fire destroyed much of a Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, California. The suspect allegedly posted video footage of himself starting the blaze, complaining about wages in what appears to be a disgruntled act.

The 29-year-old from Highland is accused of setting fire to the 1.2-million-square-foot (111,484 square-metre) building that serves as a distribution centre for the company's paper products. Police acted swiftly on Tuesday after the footage surfaced online, identifying the Highland resident as the prime suspect.

Read more Worker Accused of Arson After Filming Message About 'Unlivable' Wages — 'There Goes Your Inventory' Before Blaze Worker Accused of Arson After Filming Message About 'Unlivable' Wages — 'There Goes Your Inventory' Before Blaze

The Video Evidence that Exposed Chamel Abdulkarim

Disturbing video believed to show Chamel Abdulkarim igniting the fire has circulated widely. In the recording, the man holds a lighter to pallets of toilet paper products. 'All you had to do was pay us enough to live,' he is heard saying repeatedly as the flames erupt. He adds comments suggesting the inventory was expendable compared with his pay concerns.

The clip also picks up an intercom alert warning of the fire inside the building. A verified Instagram account, spiritualword, drew attention to the video and the suspect's statements shortly after the blaze broke out. This helped spread the material rapidly across platforms.

Ontario police said public tips from the video were instrumental in the quick identification and arrest. Corporal Emily Williams of the force noted at a press briefing that the material made the case clear early on. The video was reportedly posted from an account associated with the suspect and showed the fire igniting in real time.

The Background of the Accused Worker

Chamel Abdulkarim, who lives in Highland, San Bernardino County, was employed by NFI Industries rather than Kimberly-Clark directly. The firm operates the distribution centre on behalf of the paper goods giant, whose brands include Huggies, Kleenex and Scott. About 20 staff were inside the facility when the fire started around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was arrested near the warehouse shortly afterwards and taken to West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he is held without bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. Investigators point to apparent wage disputes as the likely motive, though full details are still emerging.

The suspect had been reported missing during the initial evacuation but was soon located and taken into custody. He faces several arson-related felony charges.

The Impact on the Warehouse and Local Response

The fire escalated into a six-alarm emergency, drawing between 140 and 175 firefighters and 20 engines from several agencies including San Bernardino County and others. The facility suffered major structural damage, with sections of the roof collapsing under the intense heat.

No injuries were reported despite the intensity of the blaze fuelled by paper stock. Neighbouring fire agencies were called in to assist with the suppression efforts.

The warehouse was valued at around £116.2 million ($156 million) and its contents are believed to be a total loss. Supply chains for everyday hygiene products could face short-term disruption as a result of the destruction.

As enquiries proceed, the case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when workplace frustrations boil over into criminal action. Chamel Abdulkarim remains in custody as police continue their investigation into the Ontario warehouse fire.