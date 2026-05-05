The Met Gala 2026 has become the subject of widespread online debate after viral social media posts claimed that several major celebrities skipped the high-profile fashion event due to Jeff Bezos' reported involvement. The speculation, largely circulating on TikTok, has fuelled discussions about celebrity attendance, billionaire influence, and whether an informal boycott is taking place.

Jeff Bezos Involvement and Online Backlash

Jeff Bezos served as a lead sponsor and honorary co-chair for the Met Gala 2026 alongside Lauren Sánchez Bezos, with the role officially announced months in advance by Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His involvement included reported major funding contributions and placed him in a prominent position at the high-profile charity event.

The announcement quickly triggered online backlash, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, where users criticised billionaire influence in cultural institutions and questioned the presence of tech wealth in elite fashion spaces. Some posts also fuelled calls for a boycott, framing his involvement as symbolic of wider concerns about wealth and access in the arts.

While debate intensified online, organisers did not address speculation linking Bezos to celebrity attendance decisions, and no official boycott related to his role has been confirmed.

Celebrity Absences Fuel Boycott Speculation

Several celebrities frequently associated with the Met Gala have been named in online discussions about supposed boycott participation. Among them are Zendaya, Meryl Streep, and Bella Hadid, though their absences have been explained through separate and unrelated circumstances.

Zendaya is reported to have skipped the 2026 Met Gala due to professional scheduling commitments and a period of reduced public appearances. Meryl Streep, meanwhile, has historically maintained limited attendance at the event and is not known for regular participation, making her absence consistent with previous years rather than a new development.

Bella Hadid has also been mentioned in online speculation, particularly after social media activity that some users interpreted as critical of the event's associations. However, there is no official statement from Hadid indicating she is part of any boycott or protest.

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TikTok Narratives and Viral Misinformation

Much of the boycott narrative has been driven by TikTok videos and reposted content that combine confirmed absences with unverified claims. These posts have circulated widely under captions suggesting a coordinated celebrity boycott of the Met Gala 2026 linked to Jeff Bezos' involvement.

However, the viral nature of the content has blurred the line between fact and speculation. Social media analysis shows that lists of 'stars who skipped' often merge long-standing attendance patterns with recent rumours, creating an impression of collective action that has not been substantiated by any reputable sources or official statements.

What Is Confirmed and What Remains Speculation

At present, it is confirmed that several high-profile celebrities did not attend the Met Gala 2026. However, there is no verified evidence that their absences are connected to Jeff Bezos or that a formal boycott exists.

The claims regarding Bezos' role in the event remain unconfirmed by organisers, and no participating celebrities have publicly stated that their attendance decisions were influenced by his involvement. As such, the narrative of a coordinated boycott remains speculative.