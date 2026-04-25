As the freedom flotilla navigates a storm of internal controversy en route to Gaza, its most high-profile supporter has traded the high seas for the quiet comfort of a living room sofa. Greta Thunberg was recently photographed cosying up with her rumoured boyfriend Chris Kebbon, a notable contrast to the humanitarian mission the pair did not join.

Their withdrawal follows serious sexual misconduct allegations that have left the activist's organisation in a state of significant turmoil.

Greta Thunberg Relaxes Onshore as the Freedom Flotilla Faces Internal Crisis

While the flotilla was en route to Gaza, a photograph surfaced showing Thunberg and Kebbon in a notably different setting. The pair were captured looking relaxed, sharing a moment on a couch together rather than joining the activist fleet, the New York Post reported.

Greta Thunberg and beau skip Gaza flotilla amid sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/8UZZwTjrzJ pic.twitter.com/km1DdwSwBg — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2026

This shift in focus follows their previous public sighting during a swimming session last year, which first sparked speculation about their relationship. In the snap, the couple appeared at ease despite the mounting pressure surrounding the cause they did not join.

Who Is Chris Kebbon and Why Is He Linked to Thunberg?

Chris Kebbon is a Swedish photographer and videographer who has been a consistent presence at Thunberg's side since 2024. He is widely recognised for his advocacy for social and climate justice, frequently using his lens to document global movements. His professional background in visual storytelling has made him a significant figure within the contemporary activist community.

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The professional relationship between the two progressed into a shared history of legal challenges and public demonstrations. Both were arrested together alongside three others during a protest outside the Energy Intelligence Forum in London in October 2023. They subsequently appeared as co-defendants at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where all charges were dismissed after a judge ruled the police conditions imposed on the protesters had been unlawful.

This history of shared risk has cemented Kebbon's role as both a colleague and a confidant to Thunberg. Their continued collaboration suggests a unified approach to their activism work as they navigate both legal battles and personal controversies.

In June 2025, Israel intercepted the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's yacht, The Madleen, on which Thunberg and 11 others were aboard. Kebbon took to Instagram and encouraged others to 'Put pressure on Israel' to release Thunberg and her companions. The group were eventually released and deported.

Misconduct Allegations Rock Thunberg's Coalition

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) aims to break the nearly two-decade Israeli blockade of Gaza. However, reports of inappropriate behaviour amongst its participants threaten to overshadow its humanitarian goals.

Three volunteers accused one of their leaders of sexual misconduct. Per The Jerusalem Post, the accused was Brazilian activist Thiago Avila.

'Have sex with whoever you want. But to do it on the boat, while heading to a nation undergoing genocide, with volunteers who are under your authority, in a space where activists are sleeping, eating, and working together, is a clear violation of power,' the Heart of Falastin wrote.

The flotilla's independent ethics committee investigated the allegations and interviewed the three women believed to be referenced. All three denied that any sexual misconduct occurred, and the committee considered the case closed.

Other activists on the flotilla defended Avila. Lisi Proenca, who was believed to be among the three women referenced in the allegations, took to social media to support him, calling him a 'good friend and comrade.'

Avila denied the allegations. 'These allegations are obviously not true,' he told The Post on Thursday.

The flotilla's ethics committee has closed the misconduct investigation. Thunberg has not issued a public statement about her absence from the current voyage. The flotilla remains en route to Gaza.