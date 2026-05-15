The search for missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie has taken a sharp turn as public attention zeroes in on the family members last seen with her. While law enforcement continues to comb through evidence, the conspicuous absence of Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tomasso Cioni, has sparked intense online speculation.

The couple, once active in their daily routines, have reportedly vanished from public view as the investigation into the Guthrie matriarch's disappearance intensifies. The claim that they have not been seen for over a week follows months of rumours suggesting they were involved in Nancy's disappearance.

Vanishing From Public View Amidst Growing Abduction Suspicions

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Nanos Receives Good News Amid Criticism for Mishandling Case Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Nanos Receives Good News Amid Criticism for Mishandling Case

Annie Guthrie and Tomassio Cioni have reportedly not been seen for over a week, leading many to believe they are intentionally 'laying low'. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer recently highlighted a significant change regarding Cioni's professional status at BASIS Oro Valley. She noted that his name is no longer listed as a biology teacher on the school's record.

'Some have reported that Annie & Tomasso have not been seen,' Coffindaffer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 'I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tomasso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher.'

International Business Times could not independently verify this claim.

The expert, however, noted that there could be two possible reasons why Cioni's name no longer appeared on the school record. First, he has probably taken a leave. Second, the school is probably 'concerned about listing his name since millions remain convinced he abducted his mother-in-law of 20 years.'

Whatever the reason, Coffindaffer said it only showed how the case had damaged Tomasso's reputation and career. The intense public scrutiny has deeply affected the couple, as social media remains flooded with theories suggesting their direct involvement in the case.

Nancy Guthrie



Some have reported that Annie & Tomasso have not been seen.



I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tomasso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher but perhaps he has taken leave or perhaps the school is concerned… pic.twitter.com/bPeKErvSZP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 14, 2026

Allegations Of Financial Demands And Property Takeovers

Further complicating the narrative, investigative reporter Jonathan Lee Riches has brought forward claims regarding the family's internal dynamics. Riches stated that a source informed him Annie Guthrie had allegedly asked her mother for money shortly before Nancy vanished. This has led to widespread rumours that the disappearance may be financially motivated.

Additionally, Riches suggested that the couple may be moving into Nancy's home. These claims have added fuel to the fire for those who believe the couple stood to gain from Nancy's absence.

Yes. I reported that. I was told by someone very close to the family that Annie asked Nancy Guthrie for money prior to her disappearance. https://t.co/4yDKrJjGGt — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 1, 2026

Someone plans to move into Nancy Guthrie's home. Who could it be? https://t.co/DJvZFZJP4H — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 30, 2026

The suspicion surrounding Annie and Tomasso largely stems from the fact that they were the last people known to have been with Nancy. On the night before she was reported missing, Nancy had dinner with the couple at their residence. Cioni reportedly drove her back to her own home later that evening, making him the final person to see her.

This timeline has led many to speculate that the disappearance was an 'inside job' orchestrated by those closest to her. The lack of forced entry at Nancy's home and the absence of a clear struggle have only bolstered these theories. Despite the lack of forensic evidence directly linking them to a crime, the couple remains at the centre of the mystery.

Sheriff Nanos Reverses Stance As Nobody Is Cleared In Probe

Initially, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos appeared to downplay the involvement of family members, stating that Nancy's relatives and their spouses were clear. 'To be clear...the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,' the Pima County Sheriff's Department previously said in a statement. The department added that the Guthries were 'cooperative and gracious' while noting that they were 'victims' and it was 'cruel' to suggest otherwise.

However, in a recent interview, the sheriff seemed to have a change of heart regarding the status of the investigation. He pointedly stated that 'nobody is cleared', indicating a much broader scope for the ongoing criminal probe.

This shift in rhetoric suggests that investigators may be taking a closer look at the inconsistencies in the family's statements. As the search enters another week, the pressure on Annie and Tomasso continues to mount. With a potential reward on the line and federal interest growing, the silence from the Guthrie household remains a focal point for authorities.