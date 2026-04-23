The investigation into the disappearance and assault of Nancy Guthrie has taken a grim turn following a detailed forensic analysis by a renowned criminal profiler. Experts examining the physical evidence left at the scene believe the biological markers tell a far more violent story than initially suspected.

Forensic evidence suggests that the physical struggle was both prolonged and intensely concentrated in a specific area of the residence. The patterns of blood distribution indicate a level of physical trauma that contradicts any hope of a non-violent encounter. This latest development has shifted the focus of the investigation toward a more targeted, high-intensity assault profile.

Forensic Analysis Suggests Nancy Guthrie Coughed Up Blood During Assault

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Famed FBI profiler Jim Clemente has provided a detailed breakdown of the blood spatter patterns found at the crime scene in an interview with NewsNation's correspondent Brian Entin. According to Clemente, the velocity and distribution of the blood indicate that Guthrie was likely positioned very close to the floor during the attack. He asserted that she was either on her knees, hunched over, or lying directly on the ground.

Clemente's analysis further suggests that Guthrie coughed up blood during the struggle, a conclusion based on the specific 'velocity' and spray pattern of the droplets. This type of expirated blood pattern typically occurs when a victim suffers internal trauma or airway obstruction.

Clemente also pointed out the sizes of the blood spatter and the hollowed circular blood spots, where one sees 'mainly the rings.'

'And that's because there was actually air in that blood. There [were] bubbles and the bubbles burst. And that's why you see just the ring,' he explained. 'Okay, so this definitely came from her. She coughed it out. There's very little in terms of directionality in terms of the larger droplets.'

These findings suggest the assailant may have used significant force while Guthrie was in a vulnerable, low-lying position.

Chilling Ransom Note Claims Victim Has Gone To Be With God

The forensic details emerge after unverified reports that Nancy Guthrie had already passed away. Previous reports cited a second ransom note, where the kidnappers allegedly apologized to Nancy's family because she's 'gone to be with God.' In the letter, the assailants reportedly admitted they did not expect Nancy's heart condition to be serious.

Megyn Kelly mentioned the unverified report on her podcast and said it was probably why Savannah Guthrie did not pay the ransom. However, the American journalist and political commentator also warned her audience to take the report with a grain of salt because it has 'not been publicly released or confirmed by the media.'

This development has led investigators to believe that the perpetrator intended to frame the incident as a tragic, almost sacrificial event. The request for an apology suggests a personal motive or a deep-seated grievance held by the suspect against the Guthrie family. The psychological weight of such a note has added a layer of urgency to the ongoing search for a suspect.

Pima County Sheriff Faces Backlash For Social Media Blunder

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently navigating a wave of public criticism following a significant social media blunder. The department's official accounts briefly posted a message that ignited fury among those following Nancy Guthrie's case.

On 17 April, Pima County took to X and shared a brief post that read, 'Update: Nancy has been located.' Many thought it referred to Nancy Guthrie, but it turned out to be an update on 82-year-old Nancy Radakovich, who had been reported missing on 16 April.

Fury erupted after netizens saw the post. Many called out the department for not including the last name on the post.

'You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!' one remarked.

Critics argue that such a high-profile blunder undermines the investigation's credibility and causes unnecessary emotional distress. Surprisingly, the controversial post is still up despite the backlash the department received.