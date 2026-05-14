A Utah children's book author has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murdering her husband in a case that has drawn international attention due to allegations of poisoning, financial motive, and a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Kouri Richins, a mother of three who previously wrote a children's book about grief following her husband's death, was found guilty of aggravated murder in the killing of her husband, Eric Richins. A jury also convicted her of attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud, and forgery.

Prosecutors alleged she deliberately poisoned him in March 2022, while the defence maintained there was no conclusive proof of how he died. A judge described her crimes as making her 'too dangerous to ever be free' as he imposed the maximum sentence of life without parole.

Life Sentence Without Parole

Judge Richard Mrazik sentenced Kouri Richins on Wednesday, ordering life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder, alongside consecutive sentences for related convictions.

The sentence was handed down on what would have been the 44th birthday of Eric Richins. The court also upheld convictions for attempted aggravated murder linked to a Valentine's Day 2022 incident, insurance fraud, and forgery tied to life insurance applications.

Prosecutors said the combination of offences reflected a sustained pattern of conduct that justified the harshest possible penalty under Utah law.

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During the hearing, family members of Eric Richins urged the court to ensure she would never be released, citing fears for their safety and the well-being of the couple's three children.

Fentanyl Overdose Findings

Eric Richins, aged 39, was found dead at the couple's home in Kamas, Utah, on 4 March 2022. He had earlier been celebrating a business success with his wife, according to statements she provided to investigators.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a fentanyl overdose, with toxicology results indicating a level significantly above what is considered lethal. Prosecutors alleged that he was poisoned after being given a drink laced with the drug.

Authorities also examined a separate incident weeks earlier in which Eric Richins reportedly fell seriously ill after eating food prepared by his wife, forming the basis of the attempted murder conviction.

Prosecution Evidence and Alleged Motive

Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued the killing was motivated by financial pressure and a relationship between Richins and another man. They said the evidence pointed to a calculated plan involving illicit drug procurement and life insurance policies worth approximately $2.2 million (roughly £1.6 million).

Witnesses testified about alleged drug transactions involving Richins, while phone records placed her near locations linked to the purchase of illegal pills. Jurors also heard evidence of internet searches relating to fentanyl, prison life, and death certificates, which prosecutors said demonstrated awareness of the crime and attempts to conceal it.

Messages presented in court showed strained relations in the marriage and discussions about financial instability. Prosecutors claimed she was in significant debt despite the outward appearances of success in her real estate business.

Defence Arguments and Court Response

Defence lawyers argued the case relied on circumstantial evidence and that prosecutors had not proven exactly how Eric Richins was poisoned. They urged the court to consider a lesser sentence, citing the impact on the couple's children and the possibility of a future parent-child relationship.

Supporters of Richins described her as a devoted mother and questioned the reliability of the prosecution's interpretation of events. However, the judge rejected arguments for leniency, stating the seriousness of the offences warranted life without parole.

Family Impact and Ongoing Legal Challenges

As cited by CNN, statements from the couple's children, read during sentencing, said they feared for their safety if their mother were ever released. Family members of Eric Richins also urged the court to impose the maximum penalty, describing lasting emotional trauma.

Defence attorneys have confirmed plans to appeal the conviction and seek a new trial. The case may later be reviewed by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, although any future release would require a finding that Richins no longer poses a risk to public safety.