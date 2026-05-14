The search for Nancy Guthrie continues to grip the public, yet the internal politics of the Pima County Sheriff's Department have become a secondary flashpoint. Sheriff Chris Nanos has successfully navigated a significant professional hurdle by retaining his position as the lead on this high-profile kidnapping case.

However, while it is good news for him that he will remain in office despite the backlash he received for handling Guthrie's case, everything isn't really well. Nanos is reportedly facing serious perjury allegations.

Legal Survival Amidst Serious Perjury Allegations

Sheriff Nanos received a boost this week with the confirmation that he will remain at the helm of the department during the ongoing search. This news has offered Savannah, Guthrie's daughter, a glimmer of hope, as she remains desperate for a breakthrough in the case. Nanos' retainment provides a sense of continuity for the investigation.

However, the decision to keep Nanos in power is met with significant reservations due to emerging legal challenges. The sheriff is currently grappling with bombshell allegations involving potential perjury.

These claims suggest that information provided in official capacities may have been intentionally misleading or false. Critics argue that if the leader of the investigation is facing questions about his integrity, the entire Guthrie case could be compromised in court.

Failed Leadership and Calls for Immediate Resignation

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Update: Police Close In on Truth After 100 Days of 'Unthinkable' Terror Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Update: Police Close In on Truth After 100 Days of 'Unthinkable' Terror

The internal atmosphere at the Pima County Sheriff's Department appears increasingly fractured. Dr Richard Carmona, a former Pima County Sheriff's deputy and United States Surgeon General, has been vocal about the current state of affairs. Carmona noted that Nanos' leadership has failed and argued that this 'poor leadership' has 'created a story of its own'.

This sentiment is echoed by the Pima County Deputy Organization (PCDO), which represents the rank-and-file officers on the ground. In a historic move, the PCDO conducted a unanimous vote of no confidence against the sheriff and publicly called for his resignation, citing a breakdown in trust and operational efficiency.

Apparently, Nanos is staying. Hopefully, there will be major progress in Nancy Guthrie's case soon.

Federal Friction and the FBI Standoff

The criticism directed at Nanos has extended beyond county lines, reaching the highest levels of federal law enforcement. FBI Director Kash Patel recently slammed Nanos for allegedly obstructing federal assistance during the initial days of Guthrie's disappearance.

Speaking on an episode of 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity', Patel expressed frustration over the lack of early cooperation. According to him, Nanos kept them out of the case in the first four days.

'What we, the FBI, do is say, "Hey, we're here to help,"' Patel told Hannity during the Tuesday broadcast. 'What do you need? What can we do? And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation.'

Patel's clash with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos comes amid a flurry of accusations about the FBI director's professional conduct. https://t.co/5vaMKX2mHa — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 6, 2026

This delay is viewed by many as a critical error in a case where every second counts. Sheriff Chris Nanos, however, has since disputed these accusations in a formal statement.

He claimed that a member of the FBI Task Force was notified and present on the very night Guthrie vanished. 'The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family,' Nanos asserted. He maintained that his department remains committed to a 'thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation'.

Despite the friction, the sheriff's department continues to allocate significant resources towards the search for Nancy Guthrie. Savannah's mom was reported missing on 1 February. Since then, there has been no update about her whereabouts or any proof of life.