An emotionless Harvey Weinstein recently appeared in court for his third trial, but the former film producer did not receive a verdict. Reports revealed that the jury failed to reach a consensus on Weinstein's rape case, which resulted in a deadlock.

Weinstein was one of the first people from Hollywood accused of misconduct at the peak of the #MeToo movement. He was accused of rape by Jessica Mann, a hairstylist and actor. Weinstein has vehemently denied the allegations.

What's Next for Harvey Weinstein

No decision on a fourth trial is expected before the 24 June 2026 hearing, at which prosecutors and defence counsel are expected to address whether a fourth trial will proceed. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg expressed his disappointment with the result of the third trial but said he deeply respects the jury system. The office has not ruled out pursuing a retrial.

BREAKING: Judge declares a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial after the jury says it is deadlocked. https://t.co/g7nSaZK2Nb — The Associated Press (@AP) May 15, 2026

Why Harvey Weinstein's Case Reached a Third Trial

The former film producer had been facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct for years and was convicted of some and acquitted of others. However, Mann's case against Weinstein pushed through, and a conviction was reached in 2020. The appeals court later overturned the verdict, and jury deliberations broke down during the retrial in 2025, resulting in this year's second retrial.

Why a Jury Deadlock

Some of the jury members have spoken up about reaching a deadlock during the Weinstein trial. Juror Josh Hadar told reporters the jury had questions about Mann's testimony, citing what he described as inconsistencies between her apparent recall in earlier proceedings and her account of specific details during this trial.

Another juror, Sarae Perez, said she was focused on the threshold for conviction beyond a reasonable doubt. While she found parts of Mann's account persuasive, there were also areas where she said she could not fully rely on Mann's testimony.

Who is Jessica Mann?

Weinstein reportedly met Mann during a party in Los Angeles in 2013. The former film producer had his eyes set on giving Mann a career in Hollywood, but their relationship quickly turned personal. The two later became an official couple, but Mann insisted that it was only because she was tricked into having a relationship with Weinstein.

In her testimony, Mann claimed that she tried many times to leave Weinstein, but he refused. At some point, she became fearful for her life, so she decided to carry on with their relationship. Weinstein has continuously denied the allegations, insisting that everything that transpired between them was consensual.

In 2017, Mann reportedly sent a final email to Weinstein professing her love for him. She said that she hated feeling like she was a 'booty call.' Weinstein replied and told Mann not to reach him via the company email, and she replied, saying that her remarks were just a joke. Months later, she saw the complaints against Weinstein and decided to share her experiences.

In earlier proceedings, Weinstein acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and, according to court records, conceded that some of his conduct was inappropriate, while maintaining that his relationship with Mann was consensual. No verdict has been entered in the current proceedings.