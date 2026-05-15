A California judge has permanently banned the Kars4Kids jingle from state airwaves after a full civil trial found the charity's 30-year-old car-donation ad misled donors through deliberate omission.

The ruling, issued on 8 May 2026 by Judge Gassia Apkarian of the Orange County Superior Court, found that Kars4Kids violated California's False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law by broadcasting a jingle that said nothing about its actual mission.

Trial testimony showed that over 60% of the organisation's total funds flow to Oorah, a Jewish outreach nonprofit based in New Jersey that runs summer camps and adult programmes, including gap-year trips to Israel and matchmaking services. The case was brought by Bruce Puterbaugh, a cabinet maker in his 70s, who donated a car after hearing the jingle on the radio.

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The jingle at the centre of Puterbaugh v. Oorah, Inc. is four lines long: a phone number, the charity name spelled out, the phone number again, and the directive to 'donate your car today.' The court found that this brevity was not incidental.

Judge Apkarian wrote that the defendant's 'stated intent to make the advertisement memorable through extreme repetition, while simultaneously stripping it of all substantive facts, constitutes an actionable strategy of deception.'

Orange County Court says Kars4Kids can no longer run its jingle ads in California, after a lawsuit alleging that donations do not go to underprivileged CA kids but instead to funding trips to Israel for Orthodox Jewish 17/18yos in New York and New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/jJbjLQW3GT — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 14, 2026

Kars4Kids' own chief operating officer, Esti Landau, provided what the court called 'strikingly candid' testimony. She confirmed that the word 'Jewish' appears nowhere in the advertisement and that the ad 'does not say anything' about the charity's specific nature. She told the court that for any meaningful information about where donations go, a donor 'would have to go to the website.' Judge Apkarian rejected that defence outright.

The plaintiff had not visited the website. He followed the ad's directive: he called the 877 number. The court found that a reasonable consumer who responds to a broadcast advertisement by dialling its advertised phone number acts entirely within normal expectations, and cannot be faulted for failing to cross-reference a separate digital source. 'I feel taken advantage of by the ad and information that was not there,' Puterbaugh told the court.

Gap-Year Trips, Matchmaking, and a £13m ($16.5m) Israeli Building: The Oorah Trail

IRS Form 990 documents admitted as trial exhibits showed the scale of what Oorah does with Kars4Kids revenue. Approximately £35.4m ($45m) is transferred annually to Oorah, according to court findings. A further 30% of total revenue is spent on in-house advertising and 6% on administrative costs, leaving virtually nothing directed at needy children in California.

In 2022 alone, Oorah allocated £344,000 ($437,000) to Middle East outreach and transferred £13m ($16.5m) to North Africa and the Middle East, a sum used to purchase a building in Israel. Landau confirmed in testimony that Oorah's programmes include matchmaking services for young adults and gap-year trips to Israel for 17- and 18-year-olds, averaging 250 participants annually. Oorah holds £157m ($199m) in set-aside assets, with £26.7m ($34m) in remaining liquid assets.

California accounts for 25% of Kars4Kids' national vehicle intake, roughly 30,000 of the 120,000 cars donated each year. Yet Kars4Kids runs no functional programme in the state. Its local presence amounts to a branded backpack giveaway of approximately 1,000 bags distributed to children regardless of financial need. Landau explicitly testified that the organisation's primary purpose is not to help economically disadvantaged children.

Judge Apkarian concluded that the combination of child actors aged 8-10, the name 'Kars4Kids,' and the repetitive jingle collectively 'reinforce the belief that donations are used exclusively for the benefit of children.' The court held that the omission of the actual beneficiary class was a material deception. Kars4Kids has been ordered to pay Puterbaugh £197 ($250) in restitution and must cease all non-compliant broadcasting in California within 30 days.

Years of State Scrutiny and a Federal RICO Case Now Pending

The Orange County ruling is not the first time Kars4Kids has faced legal scrutiny over advertising. In 2009, Pennsylvania and Oregon fined the organisation for deceptive practices, alleging that it obscured the fact that most raised funds supported Orthodox Jewish outreach rather than needy children. In 2017, the Minnesota attorney general stated she was 'concerned and troubled' by the organisation's practices after finding that only 1% of its California-state equivalent funding went to children in Minnesota.

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A separate federal class action is now pending in San Francisco: Pavel Savva et al. v. Kars4Kids Inc. and Oorah Inc., Case No. 4:25-CV-09498-YGR, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. That case seeks restitution for donors across the country under the same California advertising laws, and adds Federal RICO claims on behalf of a nationwide class. It is represented by Protectus Law and Keller Grover LLP.

Kars4Kids has pushed back sharply. In a statement reported by KRON4, the organisation said it believes 'this decision is deeply flawed, ignores the facts, and misapplies the law,' adding that 'it's well known that we are a Jewish organisation and our website makes it abundantly clear.' The charity said it is confident it will prevail on appeal.

Twenty-four years of one of the most recognisable jingles in American advertising may now hinge on whether a higher court agrees that saying nothing is the same as saying something false.