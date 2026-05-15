Sunit 'Pi' Scott, an heir to the estimated £43 million ($55 million) Singha beer fortune, is facing allegations of long-term sexual abuse levelled by his younger brother Siranudh 'Psi' Scott, a marine conservationist and member of the high-profile Bhirombhakdi family, which is at the centre of a storm that has gripped Thailand and the global business community.

The accusations were first aired in a viral Facebook video on 9 May by Siranudh 'Psi' Scott, who claimed the abuse began when he was just 10 years old. Sunit rejected the claims in their entirety, describing them as 'not true' and deeply damaging to his reputation as a father and head of his household.

The Allegations Against Sunit 'Pi' Scott

In his initial video, Siranudh, 29, broke down emotionally as he described what he says were years of abuse within family residences. He stated he did not want to be labelled by his inheritance status, saying, 'I don't want anyone to call me a Singha heir. People don't know the truth.'

He later posted an audio recording on 13 May, which he described as evidence of his brother's confession. According to his account, the alleged abuse took place repeatedly over several years and caused lasting psychological harm.

Sunit responded publicly on 12 May in a video posted on his wife, actress Mild Lapassalan's, Facebook account. He denied the allegations in full, saying they were 'not true' and expressing distress that his younger brother believed otherwise. He said he would never have acted in such a way toward any family member.

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He also addressed the audio recording directly, claiming it related to earlier sibling disputes and what he described as childish arguments. He said he had apologised in the past and did not expect any private conversation to have been recorded or later shared publicly.

Sunit added that he chose to speak out because the matter had begun to affect his wife and children, and because he needed to defend his reputation as a father and head of his household.

The Dispute Over Property And Family Claims

There is also another fight going on between the brothers over money and property.

Siranudh says their mother has taken legal action against him over inheritance assets from their late grandfather, Chamnong Bhirombhakdi, who used to lead Boon Rawd Brewery, the company behind Singha beer.

Sunit disagrees with part of that claim. He says the court case is actually about property safety and damage. According to him, Siranudh allegedly allowed non-family members into a family home, which worried relatives and prompted them to take legal steps to regain control of the property.

The situation became even more public when Sunit's wife, actress Lapassalan, posted what she said was evidence on Instagram. This included a land document that reportedly listed both brothers' names.

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Who is Sunit 'Pi' Scott?

Sunit 'Pi' Scott is a Thai-Scottish heir linked to one of Thailand's most well-known business families, the Bhirombhakdi family, which owns Boon Rawd Brewery, the company behind Singha beer. According to Mothership, he is the older brother of Siranudh 'Ps' Scott and is part of the fourth generation of the family.

Sunit is described as having largely led a private life, compared with his younger brother, who is active in marine conservation and environmental work. Sunit's public profile increased significantly after the allegations came out.

Sunit's wife, Thai actress Lapassalan 'Mild' Jiravechsoontornkul, has also been drawn into the controversy after sharing posts on social media that were interpreted as supporting Sunit's position. The two were in a long-term relationship before marrying in December 2025. Reports suggest they had been together for several years before their wedding, but the exact details of their first meeting have not been publicly confirmed.

The couple has no publicly confirmed children, and there have been no official announcements or credible reports indicating that they have started a family. However, Sunit has stated publicly that he is a father figure, in the sense of protecting his immediate household, particularly when explaining why he chose to speak publicly during the family dispute.

Sunit has strongly denied these claims, calling them untrue and deeply distressing. He has also said he was saddened that such allegations were made against him and insisted he would never act in that way towards his own sibling.

Despite the intensity of the social media speculation, no formal court findings have been reported regarding the sexual abuse claims. Legal experts suggest that the case may ultimately hinge on the authenticity and context of the recorded conversations currently circulating online.

Legacy Of The Bhirombhakdi Family At Stake

As headlines continue to focus on the Scott brothers, the broader Bhirombhakdi family remains under intense scrutiny. The transition of power and wealth within the fourth generation of the dynasty was already a subject of interest, but the current allegations have turned it into a tabloid fixation. Sunit continues to assert his innocence, focusing on his role as a protector of his household, while Siranudh remains adamant that he is seeking justice for years of suppressed pain.

For now, the situation remains a stalemate of conflicting videos and legal filings. The public remains divided between those who sympathise with Siranudh's emotional testimony and those who view Sunit as a victim of a targeted character assassination. The Sunit Pi Scott case serves as a stark reminder of how quickly private family trauma can evolve into a global news event when a multi-million-pound inheritance is on the line. The brothers are expected to face further mediation or court hearings later this year to resolve the property disputes.