Tammy Slaton surprised fans with a major transformation at her sister Amy Slaton's wedding. While many were happy with her new figure, some disapproved of her outfit at the event.

Tammy Slaton was present when her sister Amy Slaton married for the second time in Kentucky. One photo featured Tammy next to the bride and both were all smiles at the camera.​

Tammy graced the event in a black-and-white sweatshirt, paired with loose pants. She was noticeably thinner that some could not recognise her.​

'Omg, is that Tammy?' one asked, unsure if they were seeing Tammy in the picture.

In true Amy fashion, she got married on Halloween! Here’s a sneak peek of her and Brian’s special day. 👀💍 #1000lbSisters (Photos by: Jenny Pollitte Photography) pic.twitter.com/pScieHhBMq — TLC Network (@TLC) November 3, 2025

Tammy Slaton Criticised For Her Outfit At Amy's Wedding

While Tammy Slaton's fans celebrate her impressive transformation, they don't share the same enthusiasm for her fashion sense. Several wondered why she showed up at Amy's wedding wearing a sweatshirt and pants.

'Why is Tammy in jeans and a sweater for her sister's wedding?' one social media user commented. 'Make it make sense. Who dresses this way for a formal occasion?'

Another X user admitted they were wondering the same thing. The first commenter suggested they get a personal stylist, as they could definitely afford it given their paycheck from TLC.

A different social media user also said, they had 'never seen someone wear jeans to a wedding.' Apparently, Tammy was the first.

TLC's Amy Slaton wed Brian Lovvorn in a haunted tavern, with sister Tammy flaunting her 500-lb weight-loss transformation in an unforgettable Halloween wedding! https://t.co/BQDvwe2T1H pic.twitter.com/sMl0hhYnki — Dylan White (@Dy1anWhite) November 3, 2025

Tammy Slaton's Weight Loss Journey

Tammy Slaton and her sister Amy Slaton catapulted to fame for their videos on YouTube before starring on TLC's 1000-Lb Sisters. The pair were both facing life-threatening obesity when the show began in 2020, with Amy weighing over 400 lbs and Tammy over 600 lbs.

Unlike Tammy, Amy found it easier to shed her extra weight. Meanwhile, Tammy struggled and even reached 725 lbs at her heaviest.

In late 2021, Tammy suffered a medical emergency and was placed in a medically induced coma. Following her recovery, she entered the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, to focus on therapy, diet, and mobility training.

Tammy's incredible weight-loss journey began at the facility. By mid-2022, she dropped more than 180 lbs and qualified for bariatric surgery. In July 2022, she underwent a sleeve gastrectomy, and her weight-loss milestone was documented in Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters.​

By early 2023, Tammy had already lost a total of 300 lbs. She continued to shed the extra weight until today, achieving an impressive weight loss of 500 lbs.

Tammy can now walk without assistance and breathe without supplemental oxygen. She has also gained independence, which many thought was impossible at the start of her journey.

Tammy has been sharing her weight-loss milestones on TikTok, and many are very happy for her. Several were even inspired by her success.

'Love that you've been so dedicated and successful with your weight loss journey,' one fan said.​

Another said they were emotional seeing Tammy in her best shape because it was 'so inspiring and amazing.' 'Never been more prouder of a stranger in my life!' the fan added.