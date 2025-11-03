Jennifer Lopez is still clinging tightly to a possible reconciliation with ex-husband Ben Affleck, who reportedly wants nothing more than to cut ties for good.

Despite their high-profile divorce last year, insiders claim Lopez has reportedly continued to find ways to stay in her ex's orbit. Both have been spotted in public after promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, with Affleck as a co-producer and Lopez as a cast member.

However, Affleck is reportedly 'exasperated' with the singer and actress' attempts to stay connected and is wishing 'she'd move on'.

J.Lo Wants Bennifer 3.0, But Affleck Has Had Enough

An insider told the National Enquirer that Lopez has made a habit of mentioning Affleck during interviews about her film career, often crediting him for its success. But while her comments have been framed as gratitude, friends of the actor say Affleck sees it differently.

The source said that Lopez is 'making light of their divorce in interviews now, and she's trying to act as though she's totally over it', but that was allegedly a cover-up to hide the truth that she's still finding any excuse to stay connected to the actor. 'She's nowhere near letting him go'.

The pair's surprise reunion at the New York premiere of the film earlier this month has reportedly intensified the situation.

Affleck, who was reluctant to attend, agreed after Lopez allegedly pushed hard for him to appear, insisting his presence was 'crucial' for the event.

'Ben went against his better judgement, and now he regrets it', said the source, mentioning that the signer and actress hasn't stopped calling or texting since. For the Batman actor, Lopez's persistent efforts feel like 'he's been pulled back into something he's been trying to escape'.

Friends also reportedly describe Affleck as 'horrified' by Lopez's continued attempts to reconcile behind the scenes. While the actor has tried to maintain distance, she allegedly sends him social media posts and fan comments about how 'in love' they still look.

J.Lo Wants a Family Reunion

Those close to the former couple say Lopez has also been pushing for a blended-family gathering over the upcoming holidays, hoping to bring together her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Affleck's three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 19; Fin, 16; and Sam, 13.

Allegedly, the kids were devastated over the pair's divorce and have been 'playing matchmaker', encouraging both to reconsider going back together. With their children present in their lives during holiday breaks, Lopez has more ammo to reinsert herself into Affleck's life.

Insiders are saying the singer and actress is pressing Affleck to spend time with her and their family 'for the sake of the kids'. Ben, however, doesn't see the point. 'He wants peace and distance, not another round of mixed signals', the source added.

But the source revealed that Lopez does not have the same point of view as Affleck, telling friends that she believes 'they're meant to find their way back to each other'.

Bennifer has been going back and forth since they first dated in 2002. Insider says Affleck has had enough and feels trapped in the cycle, hoping to move forward firmly, but Lopez believes their love story is far from over.