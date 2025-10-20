Ana de Armas may have been back on the market for real this time, as the actress embraces independent life following her alleged split with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The 37-year-old Cuban-born actress has been spotted spending time with friends and travelling as rumours continue to swirl that she and Cruise have gone their separate ways 'quietly'. Sources close to the pair reported that De Armas has been 'enjoying her independence' and living life on her own terms.

However, it seems Cruise, 63, is reportedly still hanging on to their relationship.

Did Ana de Armas Dump Tom Cruise?

Rumours of split-up ran after De Armas was first seen having a carefree night out in early September when she attended Bad Bunny's concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Videos she shared online showed her dancing and singing with friends, and notably, without Tom Cruise by her side.

Close friends of the actress observed that she seemed genuinely happy and relaxed, suggesting she wasn't missing her action-star boyfriend.

After the trip, De Armas returned to Los Angeles, where she was seen heading to the gym alone for a workout, per a Daily Mail sighting. The report also revealed that the couple had separated, noting that they had not been together in weeks.

Sources explained that the actress has been spending more time with friends and is going back to her social lifestyle before meeting Cruise. They added that being away from Cruise's famously intense and controlling personality has made her feel freer and more confident, with De Armas allegedly feeling 'micromanaged'. Insiders also hinted that Cruise's hesitation to settle down may have played a part in the split.

However, those close to the Mission Impossible actor claimed that Cruise is 'still crazy' about De Armas but is struggling to understand her need for space. He is said to be worried that the distance between them, physically and emotionally, is growing.

Friends of the actor also told the National Enquirer that Cruise has always been cautious with his heart, especially after several highly publicised relationships in the past. Seeing De Armas so content and independent has apparently left him uneasy, as though she might be 'sllipping through his fingers'.

Their romance first made headlines when they were spotted having dinner on Valentine's Day. They have, since, traveled across Europe together, often using Cruise's helicopter for short getaways. The two were later seen holding hands during a stroll in Woodstock, Vermont, where De Armas owns a farm.

The Cuban actress also stirred a bit of online drama after liking a shady post about Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, who, interestingly, is also newly single.

Neither De Armas nor Cruise has confirmed the split, but all signs suggest that she is moving forward.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's Upcoming Film

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the rumoured split. Some believe the relationship ended because Cruise allegedly failed to persuade the actress to join Scientology. Others think the tension might have stemmed from their upcoming film project, Deep, a big-budget underwater thriller directed by Doug Liman.

The film, which was supposed to star both Cruise and De Armas, has reportedly been delayed due to budget disagreements between the production and Warner Bros. Executives allegedly rejected Cruise's proposed £225 million ($302 million) budget, agreeing instead to a smaller amount.

With the film now being shopped to other studios, production has come to a standstill, and De Armas has more free time to focus on herself.

Tom Cruise reportedly remains hopeful about reviving both the project and their romance, but Ana de Armas appears to be in no rush to settle back into a 'serious relationship'.