In what marks a stunning reversal for one of Asia's most high-profile media tycoons, Anne Jakrajutatip has resigned from all company positions at JKN Global Group following fraud charges filed by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The move comes amid growing financial turmoil and speculation about her role within the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which she once hailed as a symbol of diversity and empowerment.

The resignation marks a dramatic fall from grace for the transgender business icon, who made global headlines when she purchased the Miss Universe pageant for $20 million in 2022.

Now, the empire she built stands at a crossroads as authorities press forward with investigations into alleged falsified financial statements and suspicious licensing deals.

SEC Allegations Unveil Financial Irregularities

According to the SEC filing, charges were brought against JKN, Anne Jakrajutatip, and Pimpuma Jakrajutatip for allegedly consenting to false statements and maintaining inaccurate accounting records in the company's 2023 and Q1 2024 financial documents.

Investigators uncovered what they described as 'unreasonable' licensing transactions — including duplicate purchases, inconsistent documentation, and fabricated creditor accounts — all of which allegedly inflated the company's revenue and understated liabilities. The SEC report further noted that some purchase orders 'may not have been genuine'.

Colonel Yutthana Praedam, Director-General of Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI), confirmed the case had entered criminal enforcement procedures. The DSI's Financial, Banking and Money Laundering Crime Division will now gather evidence and summon witnesses in the coming weeks.

Anne Jakrajutatip's Rise and Fall

At her peak, Anne Jakrajutatip became the first transgender woman to own the Miss Universe Organisation, proudly championing inclusivity in global pageantry. But JKN's financial troubles began surfacing in late 2023 when the company failed to repay a stock loan, forcing multiple share sell-offs.

In January 2024, JKN sold 50% of Miss Universe's holding company to Mexico's Legacy Holding Group USA Inc., co-owned by entrepreneur Raul Rocha Cantú — a move meant to stabilise the business.

Despite renewed alliances, including strategic partnerships with Nawat Itsaragrisil and Indra Suharjono, the SEC probe ultimately brought Jakrajutatip's leadership to an abrupt halt.

Mario Búcaro Ushers in a New Miss Universe Era

In the wake of the shake-up, the Miss Universe Organisation announced the appointment of Guatemalan diplomat Mario Búcaro as its new Chief Executive Officer. Búcaro's arrival signals a new era for MUO — one focused on rebuilding credibility and expanding its global influence.

The organisation expressed 'heartfelt appreciation' for Anne Jakrajutatip's 'visionary leadership and dedication,' noting her legacy of inclusivity will remain central to its mission.

As the investigation continues, the once-glittering Miss Universe empire faces its biggest test yet — balancing a commitment to empowerment with the need for transparency and trust.

As Anne Jakrajutatip faces the consequences of the SEC's investigation, the Miss Universe Organization stands at a defining moment — one that will test its resilience and vision under Mario Búcaro's leadership.

The world will be watching whether the pageant's new era can rise above controversy and restore faith in its founding values of integrity, inclusivity, and empowerment. Stay tuned for unfolding updates as this story develops and the Miss Universe legacy takes shape under new global leadership.