GTA 6 fans were sent scrambling on Monday when an anonymous 4chan post claimed Rockstar's next blockbuster would slip from its reported 19 November 2026 launch window to February 2027, with a PC version allegedly pushed to May 2027.

The supposed 'leak,' which spread rapidly across Reddit threads and gaming forums, directly contradicted recent public comments from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, whose chief executive has repeatedly insisted that GTA 6 remains on track.

GTA 6 rumour mill had already been working overtime, with speculative claims about imminent pre-orders and a third trailer whipping parts of the community into a familiar frenzy before fizzling out. None of those earlier promises materialised, but the atmosphere they created meant this latest 4chan post landed in a fanbase already primed for drama.

GTA 6 is getting delayed to February 2027 according to this 4chan leak as Rockstar & Take Two prepare to announce this during the investor meeting. pic.twitter.com/mCNnqktDFp — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) May 20, 2026

4chan 'Leak' Fuels Fears Of A 2027 GTA 6 Release

The 4chan message, posted by a user identifying only as 'anonymous,' laid out a confident-sounding timeline. 'GTA 6 will be delayed until Feb 2027. Will be announced at the shareholder meeting. PC is planned for May 2027,' the user wrote, before hedging in the very next breath with 'Not sharing the exact dates I've been told, as it's likely misinformation. No idea when trailer 3 comes. Not answering questions.'

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It is the usual 4chan cocktail of assertiveness and caveat. There is no evidence that the poster has any link to Rockstar or Take-Two, and the platform's anonymity means there is no way to verify their identity or track record. Still, within hours, screenshots from the thread were circulating across X, Discord servers and fan subreddits, with some users treating the post as near fact and others dismissing it as another attempt to farm attention from an anxious audience.

GTA 6 has become the perfect target for this kind of thing. The game has not yet opened pre-orders and has only two official trailers in the wild, yet it dominates gaming headlines and social feeds whenever the slightest scrap of information appears. Into that vacuum step 'leakers' and 'insiders,' many operating on the thinnest of pretexts. Some guesswork happens to align with reality. Most do not.

Official GTA 6 Timeline Still Points To 2026

Set against that noise, Take-Two's line on GTA 6 has been surprisingly steady. In a recent interview, chief executive Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed the company's commitment to its internal launch window, which industry watchers have widely pegged as 19 November 2026. The article's source describes Zelnick as 'reaffirming' that timing, effectively treating November 2026 as the target date.

That is not a trivial statement. Take-Two's release schedule is anchored to its financial forecasts. When executives tell investors to expect a certain level of bookings in a given fiscal year, they are staking their credibility on the assumption that GTA 6 lands roughly when planned. Shifting a giant like that into the following year is not something a company can hide.

This is why the 4chan claim that a delay will be unveiled during an upcoming shareholder event has drawn such intense scrutiny. Take-Two has an earnings call scheduled for 21 May 2026 at 4.30pm EDT, and some fans are now treating that routine financial update as a looming moment of truth. If GTA 6 really were slipping to 2027, the argument goes, we would hear it there.

The same anonymous ecosystem has tried to wrap that call into a broader conspiracy. Other unverified posts have declared that GTA 6 pre-orders and a third trailer will appear just hours before the earnings release to 'boost' Take-Two's share price, which previously dipped when false pre-order dates circulated and then failed to arrive. It is a tidy narrative. It is also entirely unsubstantiated.

Nothing about these leaks has been confirmed, and no supporting documentation, internal emails or corroborating sources have been produced. Everything should be taken with a sizeable grain of salt.

RUMOUR: Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed until February 2027.



A 4chan ‘leak’ is circulating stating that GTA 6’s delay to February 2027 will be announced on the Take-Two earnings call tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/txaA7bDVmF — Grand Theft Auto 6 Informer (@TheGTA6Informer) May 20, 2026

Hype, Stock Prices And A Very Tired Fanbase

In the middle of all this, Take-Two is on a media push that points in the opposite direction of a last-minute wobble. Zelnick has been touring major podcasts and news outlets, talking up GTA 6 in the context of the company's next phase of growth. According to commentator KiwiTalkz, who has been discussing the situation with his own audience, that kind of public-facing marketing drive is not what you typically see just before a two-year delay.

People following the company closely suggest that GTA 6's summer marketing campaign is about to accelerate rather than stall. That would mean more official material, more controlled reveals, and fewer empty spaces for anonymous posters to fill with improv release schedules.

Fans, though, are not wrong to be wary. The GTA community has been burned repeatedly by bold claims that turned out to be nothing more than guesswork wrapped in insider language. Every new 'leak' now splits the room between those who cling to the hope of early access, those who fear a worst-case delay and a growing number who are simply exhausted by the cycle.

For now, one simple fact cuts through the noise. The only concrete word on GTA 6's release date still comes from Rockstar's parent company, and that word continues to point to 2026, not 2027. Until the people actually making and funding the game say otherwise, everything else is theatre.