A rumour circulating online claims that Grand Theft Auto VI may have been pushed back to February 2027, sparking renewed debate across the gaming community. The claim originates from an unverified post on 4chan and has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the alleged delay has quickly gained traction due to ongoing anticipation surrounding the title and the possibility of an upcoming investor meeting update.

Unverified 4chan Leak Claims 2027 Release Date

The speculation stems from an anonymous 4chan post that alleges internal changes to Rockstar Games' release schedule. According to the post, the launch of GTA 6 has been moved to February 2027, marking a further delay from previously discussed industry expectations.

No evidence has been provided to support the claim, and neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have issued any statements confirming a revised release window. As with many gaming rumours originating from anonymous forums, the information remains unverified and should be treated cautiously.

GTA 6 is getting delayed to February 2027 according to this 4chan leak as Rockstar & Take Two prepare to announce this during the investor meeting. pic.twitter.com/mCNnqktDFp — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) May 20, 2026

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Maintain Official Silence

Rockstar Games has officially set GTA 6 for release on 19 November 2026, following earlier delays from its 2025 target.

Take-Two Interactive, which oversees Rockstar Games, regularly updates investors on major releases during earnings calls and shareholder meetings. While marketing details remain tightly controlled, GTA 6 is firmly embedded in the company's forward guidance.

Investor Meeting Speculation Fuels Online Discussion

The 4chan leak also suggests that any potential update could be tied to an upcoming Take-Two Interactive investor meeting. Such meetings are typically used to discuss financial performance, revenue forecasts, and major product pipelines.

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While GTA 6 is widely expected to feature in long-term business projections due to its scale and significance, there is no verified information confirming that a new release date will be formally disclosed during the session.

Despite this, the association between investor communications and game timelines has contributed to increased speculation online.

Community Reaction to GTA 6 Delay Rumours

The rumoured delay has prompted widespread discussion across gaming forums and social media platforms. Some users have expressed frustration at the possibility of another extended wait for one of the most anticipated video games in recent years. Others have questioned the reliability of the leak, pointing out the absence of official confirmation.

Interest in GTA 6 remains exceptionally high, with fans closely monitoring any potential updates. The lack of a confirmed release date has made the title particularly susceptible to speculation, especially when tied to anonymous sources.

No chance — RockStation (@rockstationonx) May 20, 2026

At this point I don't care, I hope it flops and they lose a shit ton of money. Rockstar waited so long to release the next installment of GTA that the current gen of gamers has zero attachment to the franchise. They didn't grow up with GTA, the people who did have a career and... — Ra 𓅊 (@SendNutes) May 20, 2026

Ongoing Uncertainty Around GTA 6 Release Timeline

The development of GTA 6 continues to be one of the most closely followed topics in the gaming industry. However, without official confirmation from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, claims regarding a February 2027 delay remain speculative.

Industry observers note that large-scale game development cycles often shift over time, but verified information typically comes only through official announcements or investor disclosures. For now, the alleged delay remains unconfirmed and part of ongoing online speculation surrounding the title's release schedule.