September's here, and with it comes the whispers and rumours of a new Apple event. The tech giant's highly anticipated annual showcase is just around the corner, promising a glimpse into the future of its iconic products.

From the sleekest iPhone yet to the much-hyped 'smart' AirPods, what will Apple unveil at its spectacular 2025 event?

The Rumours So Far..

1. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Expected Specifications and Pricing

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be a considerable step up from its predecessor, with improvements to its screen, connectivity and health tracking capabilities.

It's expected to be priced similarly to previous models, around $799 (£590.26). The Ultra 3 will likely keep a familiar design, but may feature a larger 2.12-inch screen and a thinner case.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 3 display size.



Along with the larger size, we should expect MLA OLED, and LTPO3.



Based on leaked display resolution from @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/5l5gkuoDNh — Tech God (@tgod34748) September 8, 2025

Under the hood, the new model will reportedly pack a powerful S11 chip, which should provide a notable boost in performance over the S9 chip in the Ultra 2. This new watch could be the first to include high blood pressure monitoring, offering an early warning for hypertension.

2. Apple Watch Series 11: Expected Specifications and Pricing

The Series 11 is set to be unveiled on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, with a release date of 19 September 2025. The price is rumoured to be around $399 (£294.76) for the 42mm size and $429 (£316.92) for the 46mm size.

What do we expect from Apple Watch Series 11 next week? 🔥🔥



According to the latest leaks, the clock will come with:

• Brighter screen for a clearer view in sunlight.

• The new S11 processor for faster performance and higher efficiency.

• Support 5G networks for the first… pic.twitter.com/6xS5EYV2cx — Intro Hub (@theintrohub) September 6, 2025

Since the Series 10 already received a redesign, no major design changes are believed to be in store for the Series 11. The cellular models of the Series 11 may come with a new MediaTek modem featuring 5G RedCap support.

3. Apple Watch SE 3: Release, Features and Pricing

The new Apple Watch SE 3 could have a more modern look with two display options — 1.6 inches and 1.8 inches — and slimmer bezels. This new model will launch with watchOS 26, bringing fresh innovative features and UI improvements.

New Apple Watch SE also has a slightly updated design. Basically eliminates the Series 3 from the lineup.



Faster S8 SiP

New sensors

$249 GPS, $299 Cellular pic.twitter.com/0j2Afeb55w — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 7, 2022

As the most affordable option in Apple's smartwatch range, the SE 3 is rumoured to be priced as low as $199 (£147.01), with more common estimates placing the GPS models at $249 (£183.95).

4. Apple Vision Pro 2: Release and Chip Rumours

Apple's second-generation mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro 2, is set for release sometime between late 2025 and early 2026. While a processor upgrade is expected, reports remain inconsistent.

Mark Gurman says Apple’s building a lighter, cheaper Vision Pro 2 with the M5 chip inside!



No ship date yet, but Ming-Chi Kuo expects production in late 2025.



Gurman also says Apple’s working on a Mac-tethered headset with near-zero latency, and glasses like Meta’s Ray-Bans! pic.twitter.com/VIehiIdpgB — Justin Ryan ᯅ (@justinryanio) April 13, 2025

Several sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and information from leaked Apple code, suggest this new device will be the first to feature the unannounced M5 chip. However, other reports from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have indicated the headset might instead use the M4 chip, which is already available in the latest iPad Pro and Mac models.

5. AirPods Pro 3: Release, Features, and Pricing

The word on the street is that the AirPods Pro 3 will come with a new, faster H3 audio chip, which is said to provide a significant performance boost and 'much better' Active Noise Cancellation. A notable new feature could be real-time conversation translation, where the earbuds would work with the iPhone's Translate app.

AirPods Pro has always been my go to go headphones portable amazing case and good battery life and sound quality



Can’t wait to see what’s next for AirPods Pro 3 would love to see a easy way to update the software #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C8oD7DWZet — coolstorybrotech  (@lewisjneal) September 8, 2025

Despite boasting these awe-inspiring features, the AirPods Pro 3 will reportedly not see a significant price hike, probably remaining around the $249 (£183.95) mark in the US, although regional price adjustments are possible.

6. AirTag 2: Release and Rumoured Features

According to a report by MacRumors, the AirTag 2 will make its much-awaited appearance during the impending event. According to various reports, it will feature an upgraded ultra-wideband chip, which is said to provide up to three times greater range for its Precision Finding feature.

EVERYTHING we know about Apple TV 4K (2025) and AirTag 2 pic.twitter.com/EXeqw6LDWd — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) August 30, 2025

Earlier reports suggest the device will sport a more tamper-proof design to enhance anti-stalking measures and integration with the Vision Pro headset.

7. Apple Studio Display 2: Features and Pricing

The most anticipated update for the new Studio Display is the adoption of a mini-LED panel, which is the same advanced display technology found in the MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR. In addition to this, Apple is reportedly planning to add a higher refresh rate of up to 90Hz with ProMotion technology, a clear improvement over the current 60Hz panel.

🖥️ Apple Studio Display 2 in development

What we know:



-Expected early 2026 launch with M5 Macs

-Potential mini-LED backlighting

-Improved brightness & contrast expected

-Second model J527 also being tested



Apple hasn't released a new display since 2022. pic.twitter.com/T8cdgmQIN8 — Apple Coffee Guy (@AppleCoffeeGuy) August 14, 2025

The main model will continue to feature a 27-inch screen, but some reports suggest a larger 32-inch version, potentially offering 6K resolution, could be in the offing. The monitor may also be powered by a new, more powerful chip, possibly the A19 Pro. Despite these upgrades, the starting price is thought to remain close to the original, at around $1,599 (£1181.25).

8. Apple TV 4K (4th Gen): Release, Features and Pricing

The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to arrive in late 2025, with a launch period believed to be between September and December. There are whispers of a possible unveiling at the 9th September iPhone event.

Apple TV 4K (2025)

•🚀 A17 Pro Power

•🤖 Apple Intelligence + smarter Siri

•📶 Wi-Fi 6E/7

•📷 Built-in Camera (rumored)

•🎥 Dolby Vision 2 + Atmos

•💸 Under $100 pic.twitter.com/bPfoMbw9Yo — Techtime  (@LucaYaa1) September 7, 2025

According to several reports, a key upgrade will be the A17 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple will reportedly continue offering two versions: a standard Wi-Fi model and a higher-end model equipped with an Ethernet port and Thread networking support.

9. HomePod Mini 2 Specs And Price (Expected)

The most significant change is a new, more powerful chip, possibly the S11, to replace the current S5 processor. The HomePod mini 2 could feature Apple's new in-house wireless chip, which will provide more stable connections and support for Wi-Fi 6E or even Wi-Fi 7. The price of the HomePod mini 2 is expected to remain around $99 (£73.14).

🚨 New Home Products Coming This Fall (Rumored)



🍿 Apple TV 4K (2025)

• Built-in camera

• Apple A18 or A17 Pro

• Apple Intelligence

• tvOS 26



🔊 HomePod mini 2

• UWB 2 chip

• Wi-Fi 6E or 7

• New colors & better sound



Which one are you excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kJuzCPbqJO — Apple Club (@applesclubs) July 29, 2025

So, What Can We Expect?

The rumour mill is working overtime, but one thing is certain: Apple's September event will be packed with exciting new hardware. While we'll have to wait for the official announcements to know for sure, these leaks and reports give us a pretty good idea of what's coming.

From a sleeker iPhone and smarter AirPods to a new lineup of Macs and a redesigned Apple TV, the future of Apple's ecosystem looks more innovative than ever.