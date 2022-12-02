Shortly after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series, the rumour mill began churning out speculations about the iPhone 15 lineup. Notably, most of these rumours appear to be pretty accurate.

Past leaks claim Apple will leave no stone unturned in a bid to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models next year. So, it is safe to assume that the Pro models could adopt a slightly different outward appearance than their non-Pro counterparts.

Also, Apple is reportedly planning to ditch the Pro moniker in favour of the Ultra label. Now, we have our first glimpse into the highest-end iPhone 15 Ultra's design, courtesy of industrial designer, Jon Juhan (via AppleInsider).

The self-proclaimed tech nerd shared a few official-looking renders that show the iPhone 15 Ultra in full glory. Notably, we can see the flagship smartphone's curved edges and two front-mounted selfie cameras.

Also, the renders confirm the iPhone 15 Ultra will oust the lightning port and feature a USB-C port instead. The curved chassis of the iPhone 15 Ultra resembles the iPhone 5C, which was launched back in 2013.

On the downside, it looks like Apple used cheap plastic material to make the rear panel. According to earlier reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant will use titanium chassis for its next iPhones.

To those unaware, titanium costs 30 times more than stainless steel, which was used to make the iPhone 14 Pro's chassis. Also, it is worth mentioning that titanium is nearly four times stronger than stainless steel.

In other words, the iPhone 15 Ultra will not only be stronger but also lighter than the existing iPhone Pro Max. Furthermore, the renderings suggest the next iPhones will have a larger Dynamic Island.

Interestingly, the switch to a USB-C port doesn't seem to affect the phone's overall design. However, since the USB-C port is slightly larger than the Lightning port, the iPhone 15 series could have a wider port.

Regrettably, these advancements could lead to notable price increases.