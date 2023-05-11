Apple is reportedly planning to use a new processor on its highly-anticipated Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch. While Apple unveils a new Watch every year, the American tech giant has been using the same A13 Bionic-based processor to power its wearables since the Watch Series 6.

However, it looks like Apple has finally decided to break with tradition. Reportedly, the Watch Series 9 will get a new processor. In his "Power On" Discord channel, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicated that Apple's upcoming smartwatch will probably pack a chip based on the A15 Bionic.

Apple Watch Series 9 expected upgrades

To recap, the Cupertino-based tech firm released the A15 Bionic chip back in 2021 alongside the iPhone 13 series. Apple reportedly rebranded this previous generation chip when it launched the Watch Series 8 last year. However, Gurman believes Apple will not rebrand the chip that powers the Watch Series 8 again.

Instead, the company will use a "new" processor for the Watch Series 9 lineup. The A13 Bionic chip was the same chip that powered the Watch Series 6. Although old, it came with useful features like crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and other notable tweaks.

Apple Watch Series 9 could include the first speed boost in years. pic.twitter.com/5xm4VMMmyo — Michael N. Nguyen (@MacMike1000) May 8, 2023

Although the new processor is expected to bring more power, the renowned journalist claims Apple will not introduce newfangled features with its upcoming smart wearable. Since the new processor is more efficient, it will probably provide an improved battery life. Aside from this, the chip will get new software updates when they are released.

Also, Gurman confirmed rumours that imply the Watch Series 9 will be a mere iterative upgrade, according to a report by Engadget. In March, Apple secured a patent for Apple Watch NFC tech that detects whether a wearer is using an official Apple band. It will be interesting to see whether this technology makes its debut with the next-generation Apple Watch.

Last year, the tech behemoth released the Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Watch Series 8. Notably, the Watch Ultra is the first new model Apple has released in a while. The Apple Watch Ultra is a beefier version of the regular Apple Watch. It adopts a more durable design and has a Depth Gauge. Also, it offers an always-on display and a longer battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9: What we know so far

Apple is reportedly prepping to update the operating system for its wearables. In his April Power On newsletter, Gurman predicted that Apple's watchOS 10 update will introduce a myriad of notable changes including a widget-focused interface. With this update, users will be able to access more information without having to navigate the smartwatch's small display.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, the Watch Series 9 rumour mill has been in full swing. Apple is still mum on its plan to launch the next generation Watch this year. However, an earlier report suggests the Apple Watch Series 9 is likely to become official in September, given that Apple has a reputation for launching its smartwatches in September every year.

In fact, the folks at Macworld suggest the Watch Series 9 will be released either on September 6 or 12. Also, the report indicates the upcoming smartwatch will carry the same price tag as its predecessor. If this speculation turns out to be true, the Watch Series 9 will retail for $399 in the US and £419 in the UK.

Apple Watch Series 9 will have a new processor based on the A15 Bionic chip.#Apple #AppleWatch #AppleWatch9 pic.twitter.com/BI5Y0jsRAq — Arseniy Khilkevich (@arseniykhilk) May 9, 2023

In addition to packing an all-new chipset, the Watch Series 9 could undergo a major overhaul in various departments. First, the new smartwatch from Apple could get dual-frequency GPS support. Also, Apple could use a MicroLED display on the upcoming Apple Watch, finally ditching the OLED screen. Notably, MicroLED displays are thinner and brighter compared to OLED screens.

Even the steeply-priced Apple Watch Ultra only supports 4G LTE, However, that could change with the Watch Series 9. Apple could finally bring a much-needed 5G update to its smartwatches with the Apple Watch 9 later this year. Nevertheless, some of these rumoured features aren't likely to see the light of day.