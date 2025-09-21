Outdoor clothing giant Arc'teryx is facing a fierce backlash after partnering with Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang for a massive fireworks show in the Himalayas over the weekend. The spectacle, titled Rising Dragon, was billed as a bold artistic statement, but it has instead ignited national fury.

Critics accuse the brand and artist of endangering the fragile Himalayan plateau ecosystem and showing disregard for cultural traditions in the Xizang region. Chinese authorities have now opened an official investigation, while online campaigns calling for boycotts of Arc'teryx are gaining momentum.

Arc Teryx's Controversial Fireworks Display

The fireworks display took place in Relong Township, Gyangze County, Shigatse City. The event was held at an altitude between 4,600 and 5,500 metres. Three sequences of fireworks erupted along a mountain ridge through controlled gunpowder blasts.

According to The South China Morning Post, Arc Teryx said the fireworks were biodegradable and passed environmental tests in China, Japan, the US, and Europe. Livestock was moved away, and salt blocks guided wild animals from the site. Residue clean-up followed the show. The company claimed the aim was to present 'the awe of nature using art as a medium.'

Arc Teryx, Chinese Artist Apologise

The backlash forced both Arc Teryx and Cai Guo-qiang to apologise on 21 September. Arc Teryx issued a statement: 'We sincerely accept all criticism and suggestions, and we deeply respect your support.'

The brand promised to involve environmental groups, strengthen protection projects in Xizang, and support local cultural efforts, according to Global Times.

The company admitted mistakes. 'The public's criticism has alerted us that the evaluation of the expression of art needs to be more professional and we need to be more humble and respectful of nature,' the statement read.

Cai also expressed regret. He said: 'My studio and I attach great importance to this matter and, with a sense of reverence, humbly accept all criticisms regarding the implementation of artistic creation on the snowy plateau.'

He added: 'We acknowledge that there were indeed many oversights in our considerations, and I deeply apologise for this.'

The artist, known worldwide for his gunpowder art and as the fireworks director for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, pledged to cooperate with agencies and take remedial steps if harm is proven.

Controversial Fireworks Display Under Investigation

Earlier today, 21 September, Shigatse officials confirmed they had launched a formal investigation. 'We have immediately sent an investigation team to the site and will take actions according to laws and regulations,' they said.

Local environmental authorities stated that the project met legal requirements and used eco-friendly materials. An official noted: 'So far, there's been no observed damage to the local ecosystem and we'll continue monitoring.'

However, experts are less certain. Botanist Liu Gongshe warned that high-altitude vegetation grows very slowly and damage could take centuries to repair. Associate Professor Gu Yourong said even a short display could cause multiple ecological effects.

An environmental lawyer cited strict laws against harming Tibetan landscapes and called restoration 'extremely difficult due to harsh climate.'

A People's Daily editorial demanded clarification of how the display was approved and called for a full ecological assessment.

Chinese Consumers Now Boycotting Arc Teryx

The controversy quickly spread across Chinese social media, with heated criticism on Weibo and WeChat. Netizens argued that the fireworks were less polluting but not harmless. Many stressed that the plateau ecosystem is fragile, with even tyre marks taking centuries to heal.

Chinese consumers are boycotting #ARCTERYX and #ANTA over the “Rising Dragon” fireworks project in Tibet, condemned for damaging nature and harming wildlife. Latest #boycott in China. #environmental pic.twitter.com/DNq895MB21 — Xue Bai (@XueBai_LUCC) September 20, 2025

Arc’teryx was once a brand I loved. Fireworks in fragile Tibet? Poisoned soil, terrified wildlife, decades of damage. This betrays the ideals the brand used to stand for. Shame on you. Never again. #ARCTERYX

btw, acquired by China’s Anta Sports in 2019—no longer Canadian. https://t.co/Oc4geVTckF — YEN H. LIU (@lostname) September 21, 2025

Some labelled the event 'cultural arrogance' for ignoring local customs that forbid loud explosions near sacred mountains. Others raised fears that smoke and noise could disturb wildlife or affect glaciers already vulnerable to climate change.

The debate soon shifted into direct action. Calls for a boycott of Arc Teryx spread nationwide. Many accused the company of hypocrisy, pointing out its public commitment to sustainability while staging a display that many see as destructive.