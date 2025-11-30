Is there a celebrity alive today who hasn't had their body, their face, or their entire appearance publicly dissected? For global superstar Ariana Grande, the answer is a resounding 'no'.

From her early days as a Nickelodeon darling to her current status as a pop music icon and a future cinematic powerhouse in Wicked, Grande's transformation has been a non-stop, public spectacle. But the relentless commentary on her physique recently prompted the singer to issue a deeply emotional, powerful appeal to her legion of fans — and to the public at large — urging them to put an end to the 'dangerous' and often devastating habit of body-shaming.

Grande, who is currently gearing up for the highly anticipated Wicked film release, recently shared a clip from a 2024 interview to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Nov. 29, tagging it simply: 'resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all'. The act of recirculating this candid moment seemingly highlighted the persistent need for this message and showed just how much the body image scrutiny has continued to affect her.

This wasn't a celebrity complaining about paparazzi; it was a heartfelt plea for collective kindness and reflection on societal norms that permit constant judgement.

The Uncomfortable Truth: Normalising Unsolicited Comments on Body Image Scrutiny

The interview footage captured a vulnerable Grande, tearfully reflecting on the profound toll that constant public scrutiny has exacted on her mental and physical well-being. She highlighted the uncomfortable reality of growing up under an unrelenting microscope.

'I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,' she shared, acknowledging the sheer volume of commentary she has endured throughout her career. 'I've heard every version of it — of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. But that's everything from — even just the simplest thing—your appearance, you know?'

The Grammy winner stressed that this intrusive 'noise' is almost impossible to shut out, not just for celebrities, but for everyone. The pressure to conform to shifting beauty standards is a universal burden. She used a relatable, everyday scenario to drive her point home, explaining that judgement is pervasive no matter what scale one experiences it on: 'I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves'.

She further elaborated on why this behaviour has become so normalised: 'even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?' or 'You look heavier! What happened?' The core issue, as Grande identified, is a dangerous societal ease with invading someone's private world through comments on their physical form.

Unpacking the 'Unhealthy' Past

The actress, who is set to play Glinda in Wicked: For Good, powerfully revisited comments she made in 2023, where she sought to provide critical context for her fluctuating weight and appearance. This is arguably the most essential part of her message, dismantling the public's perception of her past 'healthy' appearance.

'The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,' she bravely revealed. 'I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly'. Grande then directly challenged the false narrative by concluding: '(I was) at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy'. The powerful statement flips the script, demonstrating that what the public views as desirable can mask immense personal struggle and poor health.

During a separate press moment for Wicked, Grande became emotional when addressing what she correctly labelled 'dangerous' speculation regarding her weight. While giving an interview with French host Sally on Oui Oui Baguette, she struggled to maintain her composure, with co-star Cynthia Erivo offering comfort.

Grande's final, resolute takeaway was that unsolicited commentary is 'really dangerous for all parties involved'. She hopes that being candid about her experiences can ultimately lead to something 'good', and while she feels 'really lucky' to have a strong support system that reminds her she is 'beautiful', she has adopted a firm strategy: refusing to give the negativity any space.