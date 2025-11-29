When glitz, glamour and flashing cameras give way to tears, the world takes notice. And in the case of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, that attention has ignited a larger conversation about emotion, professionalism and gender bias in Hollywood.

The co-stars' emotional moments during the Wicked: For Good press tour have been both applauded and criticised by many, forcing a cultural reckoning over how women are treated when they wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Their overt tenderness during all the premieres and interviews, which included everything from crying hugs to shaking smiles, has been so remarkable that it went beyond the paparazzi's lens and led to the creation of hashtags, memes and mixed comments against the two.

For many fans, their cries appear to be an indication of their authentic bond. On the other hand, naysayers see the gesture as a gimmick. However, the debate surrounding the stars' polarizing behaviour may be saying more about the industry's double standards rather than the two actresses themselves.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Press Tour Turns Emotional

The Wicked: For Good promotional campaign has unfolded with moments of intense sincerity. During the New York premiere of the movie on Nov. 17, 2025, Grande requested photographers to refrain from yelling so that she could be photographed in a serene manner, an action that was recognised for its calmness in the middle of the media uproar, according to People.

Earlier in Singapore, tension soared when a man breached security and ran towards Grande before being intercepted. According to Variety Australia, Erivo took care of her visibly shaken co-star, showcasing their tight off-screen relationship. The incident contributed to the emotional atmosphere of the tour, making the public sympathy towards the two leads stronger.

During interviews and fan events, both stars became emotional when speaking about the film's themes of friendship, identities and sacrifice. Their connection somewhat mirrored their on-screen characters, Glinda and Elphaba -- two women navigating misunderstanding and judgment in a divided world.

Despite the sincerity, clips of their emotional exchanges have drawn ridicule online. The New York Post reported that users mocked the pair for being 'frequent criers', while some media outlets described how the term trended briefly on social media. However, others defended them, arguing their vulnerability gave off strength, not weakness. Erivo reportedly moved the hosts to tears without saying a word, a moment another outlet called 'raw and unguarded'.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Face Gender-Sensitive Scrutiny Over Their Emotions

Industry commentators say the backlash reflects long-standing gender bias in how public emotion is perceived. Forbes columnist Kim Elsesser wrote that women still 'pay a price for showing vulnerability', noting that similar displays from male actors are often framed as passion or artistic depth.

Analysts highlight the contrast. When men such as Adam Driver or Cillian Murphy become emotional, they are described as 'method' or 'intense'; when women like Grande or Erivo cry, they risk being labelled 'unstable' or 'unprofessional'. The language surrounding their behaviour exposes how entertainment culture still polices women's expressions of emotion in public.

Nevertheless, fans on TikTok and X have flooded the comment sections with support, using hashtags like #LetWomenCry and #WickedSisterhood to celebrate the pair's openness. Several consider their connection as the most genuine thing on mainstream media that oftentimes value coldness over humanity.