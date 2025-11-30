The internet may have spent the last week spiralling over claims that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are in a so-called 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' relationship, but the viral phrase itself is neither real nor rooted in LGBTQ+ identity nor connected to the two Wicked: For Good co-stars.

It was soon uncovered that the term was amplified by a fabricated quote and a made-up term that combines elements of demisexual, nonbinary, and queer-curious language into what fact-checkers have called pure 'word salad.'

Yet, even as the hoax has been thoroughly debunked, fans are now pushing back with equal intensity, insisting the public stop sexualizing or sensationalising a friendship both actors consistently describe as sisterhood.

The Term Isn't Real, And Neither Is the Claim

The rumour originated from The Lamented, a Facebook satire page known for posting intentionally nonsensical information. Its viral November post falsely claimed Grande and Erivo said they were 'not actually a couple but curious about what that could mean,' attaching the bizarre 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' label as proof.

Many fact checkers quickly debunked the post, noting that the page openly brands itself as 'unreliable' and that no such interview, quote, or description ever existed. LGBTQ+ educators and online commentators clarified that the phrase is not recognised by any queer advocacy groups or identity scholars. Instead, it mimics real terminology to parody fan-driven microlabels.

In short, the term isn't real, the quote wasn't real, and the relationship, romantic or otherwise, was never claimed by either actor.

How Fans Fought Back

Across social media, fans have spent days countering the narrative, posting clarifications, calling out bigotry, and expressing exhaustion over the misinterpretation of women's friendships. One user wrote, 'They're sisters, not lovers — leave it alone. People just can't handle close female friendships without making it a scandal.'

Another pushed back on racially coded attacks, saying, 'The way people are treating Cynthia for simply being close friends with Ariana is crazy... y'all just have a problem that she is a queer Black woman.'

On Reddit, highly-upvoted threads highlight the protection clip as proof of genuine care rather than PR choreography. Fans argued that the hoax says more about society's discomfort with affection between women than it does about Grande or Erivo.

Others pointed out the absurdity of inventing sexual identities for celebrities, with one user noting, 'Romantic friendships were a thing long before Hollywood. We don't need to label everything.'

Hence, in consensus, fans agreed that the rumour was disrespectful, rooted in stereotypes, and ultimately overshadowing a friendship many viewers find inspiring.

What's Actually Behind Ariana and Cynthia's Bond

While the rumour is baseless, the emotional closeness between Grande and Erivo is very real and firmly platonic. The actresses have repeatedly described their connection on Wicked as 'sisterhood,' shaped through months of intense filming, long rehearsal days, and the love they share for the story.

Grande has explained that she is naturally affectionate with friends, often holding hands or exchanging hugs to 'channel support and energy.' Erivo, who identifies as queer and dates writer Lena Waithe, has also stated publicly that she considers Grande her 'soul sister.'

One of the most widely shared clips from the press tour shows Erivo body-blocking an aggressive fan while walking with Grande in Singapore. Erivo later said she reacted instinctively. 'I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe.'

Furthermore, as Grande and Erivo continue to showcase their admiration, their loyal fans also support them on their journey.