Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly called it quits. However, before the breakup reports, a blind item alleged that the 'We Can't Be Friends' hitmaker cheated on her now-ex-boyfriend.

Grande has been pulled back into online controversy following her recent breakup, with claims about her alleged infidelity. The cheating rumours prompted renewed scrutiny of her dating history and personal life.

Blind Item Sparks Cheating Claims Around Ariana Grande

Shortly before Grande and Slater's breakup made headlines, a blind item circulated online suggesting that she cheated on her latest ex. 'SpongeBob is getting cheated on , but he doesn't know what to do about it,' the blind item read, which, according to @celebritea on TikTok, was referring to Grande and Slater.

Slater is often nicknamed 'SpongeBob' because he originated the title role in 'The SpongeBob Musical.' He portrayed the iconic yellow sea sponge during the 2016 Chicago world premiere and the 2017–2018 Broadway run, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor.

The post received several reactions with many alluding to Grande's rumoured infidelity. 'Who's husband is she dating now?' one asked while another commented, 'Because breaking up families is a game for her.'

A third user remarked, 'That's the Ariana I know.' Meanwhile, another wrote, 'back to homewrecking a new fam.'

The comments seemingly suggest that the blind item isn't surprising at all because Grande has a cheating history. Another TikToker also examined Grande's previous romances and reached the same conclusion.

Viral Commentary Reignites Past Allegations

TikTok creator Alex Dauterive suggests a recurring pattern in Ariana Grande's relationships, alleging that she has been linked to multiple situations in which partners were already in relationships or had recently separated.

'So did a little digging when it comes to Ariana Grande and all of her exes, and oh, my goodness, the pipeline of her, like, history of cheating relationships is wild,' Dauterive said in one TikTok video.

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He references 2013 rumours involving Jay Brooks accusing Grande of cheating with Nathan Sykes, alongside speculation about Mac Miller's relationship status at the time. He also cites claims that the 'Bang Bang' singer was linked to Big Sean while he was with Naya Rivera.

Additionally, the commentary further points to accusations involving Pete Davidson shortly after his split from Cazzie David. The American actress, writer, and director admitted that she was heartbroken and shocked when Davidson was spotted with Grande just a day after their separation.

Dauterive also references Gomez's ex, who claimed he cheated on her with Grande and even posted it on Instagram. It also mentioned the speculation tied to Ethan Slater, who was reportedly married with a young child when he and Grande became romantically involved.

The overall argument presented in the clip is that these incidents form a pattern of overlapping relationships, though all claims remain allegations and are not independently verified.

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Relationship Revisited

Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater has drawn attention, with reports suggesting he was still married to his high school sweetheart, Dr. Lilly Jay, when their romance began. '[Ariana's] the story, really. Not a girl's girl,' Jay told Page Six. 'My family is just collateral damage.'

Jay's comments came shortly after reports emerged that Grande and her 'Wicked' co-star were dating following their respective separations. At the time, Grande also got separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Sources close to Grande and Slater, however, disputed Jay's claim. One told Page Six that Jay had been 'calling every news outlet to get this story out' while acting differently toward Slater behind the scenes.

'She's telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child,' the source said. 'She's rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong.' The insider stressed that Jay and Slater had been separated for two months before his romance with Grande began.

Grande's split from Slater has drawn renewed attention to her personal life, with many online commentators speculating about who she may be linked to next and whether any future partner will, as critics have alleged in past cases, already be in a relationship. However, one should note that proximity in timelines alone does not prove infidelity, and the claims about Grande's alleged cheating history remain unverified.