Social media personality Mads Lewis has sparked backlash after a live exchange about Palestine, during which she said the issue was not affecting her personally at that moment. Her response prompted criticism from online users, with some questioning her apparent lack of concern and bringing up allegations about her previous social media activity. Others, however, defended her decision not to engage in the discussion, highlighting differing opinions about whether influencers should publicly address international conflicts.

Mads Lewis Faces Questions About Palestine During Live Exchange

The controversy centred on an exchange in which Lewis was challenged over her position on Palestine. During the conversation, another person reportedly confronted her about the issue and questioned whether she would care if the situation affected her directly.

One of the remarks directed at her was: 'Someone said... This person said, I don't give a f***. Let's see if she cares when it's happening to her.'

Lewis appeared to take issue with the suggestion that she had explicitly expressed indifference towards Palestine. She questioned whether the person was referring to her or someone else.

'You don't give a f***? Or are you saying I don't? Because I didn't say I don't give a f***,' she said.

She then explained why she was not answering the question at that moment.

'In this moment, that question isn't affecting me, so no, I'm not answering that question. But it's okay. Put your head on straight today,' Lewis added.

nazi mads lewis saying she doesn’t care about palestine because it doesn’t affect her https://t.co/MKtRBgOrFm — vivienne loves jxdn ❦ (@jadencraves) November 12, 2026

Social Media Users Criticise Lewis Over Palestine Remarks

The exchange prompted criticism from online users, some of whom questioned Lewis's apparent attitude towards the situation in Palestine.

One commenter alleged that Lewis had previously shared content expressing hostility towards Palestinians, writing: 'She reposted many anti palestinian hate, those american Christians Are devils.'

The commenter did not identify the specific posts being referenced, and the allegation has not been independently established.

Another user took a more personal approach, bringing up Lewis's past relationship experiences while criticising her.

'That's why her loser ass got cheated on, ion [sic] feel bad no more✌️,' the commenter wrote.

The reactions ranged from criticism of her perceived position on Palestine to personal insults unrelated to the live exchange.

Others Defend Staying Out of the Palestine Debate

Not all reactions supported the criticism directed at Lewis. One online user questioned why the controversy was attracting attention, suggesting that people should not be expected to involve themselves in the issue.

'Who cares. It's none of our business,' the commenter wrote.

The response offered a contrasting perspective to those criticising Lewis, highlighting differing opinions about whether social media personalities should publicly address international conflicts.

The exchange also raised questions about the distinction between declining to discuss a humanitarian issue and expressing indifference towards it.

Lewis' Remarks Fuel Online Discussion About Palestine

Lewis's statement that the question was not affecting her at that moment became a central point of criticism. Some users interpreted her response as a lack of concern, while she maintained that she had not explicitly said she did not care.

The allegations about her previous reposts also contributed to the discussion, although they remain claims made by commenters rather than independently verified facts.

The controversy has drawn attention to Lewis's response and the broader debate over how influencers and social media personalities address sensitive international issues.