Simu Liu has issued a stark warning about the decline of Asian representation in Hollywood, bringing to attention a persistent imbalance in opportunities for actors of Asian descent.

The Canadian actor and Marvel star used a post on Threads to express frustration at the entertainment industry's ongoing reluctance to cast Asian performers in major roles. His comments cited both the financial and critical success of multiple films led by Asian actors to counter the narrative that they are 'risky.'

Liu Points Out Industry Inequities

In his post, Liu wrote, 'Put some Asians in literally anything right now. The amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is f***ing appalling. Studios think we are risky.' He listed successful titles including Minari, The Farewell, Past Lives, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Crazy Rich Asians, and his own Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu emphasised that every film mentioned had achieved financial success, countering claims that Asian-led projects underperform.

He also drew attention to the financial double standards in Hollywood. Liu noted that no Asian actor had ever lost a studio anywhere near £80 million (Approximately $108 million), yet white actors were often allowed to fail with losses exceeding £160 million (Approximately $216 million) and still be cast in subsequent tentpole productions. His post concluded with a call-out of systemic prejudice, stating, 'We're fighting a deeply prejudiced system. And most days it SUCKS.'

A History of Speaking Out

Liu has long been vocal about issues of representation and social justice in the entertainment industry. On previous occasions, he has used social media platforms to address underrepresentation and advocate for equitable opportunities. In a recent interview with Variety, he admitted that he 'should probably be more scared' of backlash, yet he remains determined to voice his perspective.

He explained that the internet amplifies criticism and often brings out extreme reactions. 'I just feel like there's something about the internet that makes people just crazy,' he said. He added that the public nature of online discussion allows some to attack either individuals or entire groups, a dynamic he rejects.

Examples of Successful Asian-Led Films

The films Liu referenced illustrate the commercial viability of Asian-led projects. Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, received widespread acclaim and award recognition, while Everything Everywhere All At Once became a global phenomenon. Crazy Rich Asians also marked a significant milestone as a box office success that featured an all-Asian cast, demonstrating that audiences respond positively to stories told by and about Asian communities.

Similarly, Liu's own work in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings broke box office records for Marvel films, reinforcing his argument that Asian-led projects can thrive financially. Farewell and Past Lives further illustrate the diversity and appeal of stories centred on Asian experiences, each achieving both critical and commercial recognition.

Challenges Remain Despite Progress

Despite these successes, Liu emphasised that Asian actors continue to face barriers in obtaining meaningful roles. Casting decisions are often influenced by outdated perceptions of risk, limiting opportunities for performers and creatives of Asian heritage. Liu's criticism is part of a broader call for sustained attention to representation and equitable treatment in Hollywood.

He acknowledged the difficulty of confronting entrenched systems but stressed the importance of speaking out. Liu's posts serve as both a critique of current practices and a reminder of the contributions Asian actors have already made to global cinema.