Jay-Z has been confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, leaving fans to wonder which famous artists will join him onstage.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation confirmed the rapper will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 14 February 2027.

While no guests have been officially announced, Jay-Z's anniversary concerts have the potential to bring some high-profile artists. The rapper has collaborated with several artists, including his wife, Beyoncé, as well as longtime collaborator Eminem.

Here are eight possible artists that Jay-Z might bring to the stage at the big event.

1. Beyoncé Could Join Her Husband in His Half-Time Show

Beyoncé appearing in the halftime show is a real possibility considering her relationship with the rapper.

As a married couple in the music industry, the duo delivered hits such as 'Crazy in Love', 'Drunk in Love' and '03 Bonnie & Clyde'.

They also shared the stage in Jay-Z's July 2026 anniversary concerts at Yankee Stadium, where Beyoncé performed 'Can't Knock the Hustle' and then returned for another appearance later.

Beyoncé also has significant Super Bowl experience, having headlined in 2013 and returned alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay in 2016.

A 2027 appearance would reunite the couple on the concert stage.

2. Nas Could Join Jay-Z in an Unexpected Reunion

Nas has quite a storied history with Jay-Z. The two had entered a rap feud in the early 2000s and exchanged diss tracks as part of one of hip-hop's most notorious rivalries.

However, their relationship improved over time, with the two artists reconciling in 2005.

Nas joined Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium for a surprise performance of classics such as 'Dead Presidents' and 'The World Is Yours'.

Their renewed collaboration highlighted how drastically their relationship has evolved.

A Super Bowl reunion would introduce their storied history to a huge audience while celebrating their influence on hip-hop.

3. Rihanna Could Revisit One of Jay-Z's Biggest Collaborations

Rihanna's history with Jay-Z stretched back to the beginning of her career.

Their collaborations included 'Umbrella' and 'Run This Town', both of which could be suited for a stadium performance.

In July 2026, Rihanna surprised audiences by joining Jay-Z during his anniversary concert series, performing 'Run This Town' together. She also performed her own song, 'B*tch Better Have My Money'.

Rihanna also performed at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, so it is not out of the question for her to make an appearance.

Her reunion with Jay-Z would bring a former headliner back into the spotlight.

4. Dr. Dre Could Return to the Stadium Where He Made Super Bowl History

Dr Dre would have a strong connection to Jay-Z's Super Bowl performance.

He previously helped headline the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium alongside several hip-hop icons.

More recently, he joined Jay-Z during the finale of his anniversary tour on 24 October at the same venue.

According to Pitchfork, Dre performed several West Coast classics during the concert.

Jay-Z helped write Dre's 1999 hit, 'Still D.R.E.', a contribution he discussed publicly. A reunion could make their history especially meaningful.

5. Alicia Keys Could Bring Back 'Empire State of Mind' Magic

One of Jay-Z's most recognisable collaborations was his feature with Alicia Keys on 'Empire State of Mind', making her appearance a real possibility.

The two performed the anthem at Yankee Stadium during the 2009 World Series celebrations. Several years later, Keys returned for Jay-Z's 10 July 2026 anniversary concert, performing the song once again.

According to Pollstar, her appearance provided a memorable ending to the show.

Keys also appeared with Usher for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Even though the 2027 event takes place in California, the New York anthem could provide a nostalgic moment.

6. Eminem Could Bring Back 'Renegade' Classic With Jay-Z

Eminem and Jay-Z's partnership goes back decades. Their 2001 collaboration, 'Renegade', became a hit on Jay-Z's album, The Blueprint.

The rappers reunited on 11 July 2026, during Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert, before Eminem played his own hit, 'Lose Yourself'.

Eminem also participated in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

A 2027 reunion would bring him back to the stadium alongside his longtime collaborator.

7. Snoop Dogg Could Bring the West Coast Beats Front and Center

Snoop Dogg was another big name who recently shared the SoFi Stadium stage with Jay-Z.

During the rapper's 24 October concert, Snoop joined Dr Dre for a medley featuring 'The Next Episode', 'California Love' and 'Still D.R.E.'.

Snoop also has a connection to Jay-Z through 'Still D.R.E.', having previously praised his work writing the song.

Like Dr Dre and Eminem, he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

An appearance from Snoop would bring East and West Coast beats to the highly televised event.

8. Blue Ivy Carter Could Make a Surprise Appearance With Her Father

Blue Ivy Carter could be a meaningful surprise feature in the halftime show.

The 14-year-old has already performed with both her parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but her recent appearance with her father revealed another musical talent.

During his 23 October concert at SoFi Stadium, Blue Ivy played piano as her father performed 'The Story of O.J.' and 'Dead Presidents'.

According to ELLE, the father-daughter performance drew enthusiastic applause.

Blue Ivy also featured during Beyoncé's 2024 Christmas Day NFL halftime performance, meaning she already has experience performing for a football audience.

Will Jay-Z Even Bring Along Special Guests for the Halftime Show?

Despite the numerous possibilities, neither Jay-Z nor the NFL have confirmed any guest performers for Super Bowl LXI.

However, the rapper's storied history demonstrates that he can assemble major icons from different eras of his musical career.

Whether he opts for a family reunion, a nostalgic celebration or something else entirely remains to be seen. For now, the mystery about who else will feature alongside the hip-hop legend brings a new level of anticipation for the big event.