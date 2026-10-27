Halle Berry has drawn fresh attention to her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez after sharing a pointed Instagram Story about children 'disrespecting' their mothers, just as their son Maceo's case continued in a Los Angeles court.

The 'Monster's Ball' Oscar winner reposted a quote that read: 'If kids disrespect their mom, the root cause often traces back to their relationship with the father.'

The post appeared while the former couple's legal dispute over their son, Maceo, continued. Berry did not identify anyone as the target of the quote, and there is no verified evidence that it was directed at Martinez or intended as a response to the court proceedings.

The case has brought competing allegations about Maceo's welfare before a Los Angeles court, with both parents disputing aspects of the other's account.

Berry's Social Media Hint Lands Amid Serious Court Allegations

Martinez, 60, alleged in a court filing that Berry, also 60, physically abused their son during an incident at her home on 26 September. He claimed she grabbed Maceo by the neck and choked him during a confrontation.

Martinez has also referred to other alleged incidents in seeking changes to the former couple's custody arrangements. Berry denies the allegations.

In a declaration filed on 5 October, Berry said she had never physically or emotionally abused Maceo. She also described herself as a survivor of domestic violence who helps victims.

Berry's lawyer, Marina Beck, challenged Martinez's filing, saying: 'To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement.'

On 1 October, a judge granted Martinez a temporary domestic violence restraining order and temporarily gave him primary physical custody of Maceo, while limiting Berry's visitation to specified times.

The order is an interim legal measure, not a final determination that the allegations against Berry have been proved. The custody dispute remains unresolved, with both parents presenting their accounts to the court.

Inside the Closed-Door Testimony of Berry's Daughter Nahla

Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, reportedly testified virtually behind closed doors on 26 October as the custody proceedings continued.

Nahla, whose father is model Gabriel Aubry, had previously submitted a declaration supporting her mother. She said she had never witnessed Berry act violently towards anyone.

In her declaration, Nahla described Berry as warm, supportive and deeply involved in her children's lives. She also acknowledged that her mother could be strict when necessary.

Nahla's earlier statement forms part of the wider legal dispute, but it does not independently establish what happened during the alleged September incident. The details of her courtroom testimony have not been publicly disclosed.

Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, also reportedly returned to the stand for cross-examination on 26 October, according to published reports.

Nahla's testimony was given behind closed doors, limiting the information available about her evidence. Her reported appearance does not, by itself, establish whether Martinez's allegations are true.

What Olivier Martinez Is Asking the Court To Decide

On 1 October, Martinez sought a domestic violence restraining order and sole custody of Maceo, alleging that Berry had physically abused their son. Berry denies the allegations and is seeking to restore their previous 50-50 physical custody arrangement.

Berry's legal team has also accused Martinez of interfering with Maceo's education and therapeutic care. These claims form part of the competing accounts presented during the dispute and have not been established as findings against Martinez.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2023, when they agreed to joint custody of Maceo.

The current case has placed that arrangement under renewed scrutiny. Martinez is seeking greater custody rights and continued protective restrictions, while Berry is challenging the allegations and asking the court to change the interim arrangements.

Closing arguments began on 26 October and were scheduled to continue on 27 October. A ruling was expected later in the week, according to reports published on 26 October. The court's decision will determine whether the temporary restrictions remain in place or are changed.

Is Berry's Instagram Quote a Subtle Shot at Her Ex?

Berry has not publicly identified the target of the Instagram quote. Although it appeared amid the custody dispute, its intended meaning remains unconfirmed and does not establish a connection to the allegations before the court.

The allegations remain disputed, with Berry denying Martinez's claims. The court's next decision will determine the immediate future of the custody arrangements and any continuing restrictions.

Until further verified information emerges, the allegations should be treated as disputed claims rather than facts.