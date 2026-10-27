Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 14 February 2027. The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the booking on Monday, 26 October, confirming a performance that had been reported the previous week.

Roc Nation has helped produce the halftime show since partnering with the NFL in 2019. The company also serves as the league's strategic entertainment adviser, while Jay-Z has played a role in selecting performers. His appointment puts him on the stage he has helped shape.

Jay-Z's Super Bowl Booking Follows Report He Chose Himself

Before the official announcement, Puck's Dave Brooks reported on 20 October that Jay-Z had selected himself as the headliner. Brooks cited multiple sources and said Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber had also been considered. The NFL and Roc Nation did not respond to Puck's requests for comment at the time.

The NFL's announcement confirmed Jay-Z's booking, but did not detail how the decision was reached. Commissioner Roger Goodell said he had asked Jay-Z to take the stage 'whenever the moment felt right to him.' Jay-Z described the booking as a 'dream come true.'

Those statements offer two pieces of context, but they do not set out the selection process. The NFL named Roc Nation as the show's executive producer and strategic entertainment adviser. Puck, citing its sources, described Jay-Z as the chief decision-maker on the headliner.

The public statements do not explain who else approved the choice. They also do not say whether any separate review took place. The overlap between Jay-Z's role in selecting performers and Roc Nation's production work is clear, but the available information does not establish that any rules were broken.

Goodell's account presents the performance as something he had hoped Jay-Z would eventually do. The official release does not say that the commissioner selected him for this year's show. That distinction leaves the announcement confirmed while some details behind the booking remain undisclosed.

Jay-Z's Halftime Show Follows a Run of Major Acts

Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL has brought a string of prominent performers to the halftime stage. In 2022, the show featured Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Rihanna headlined in 2023, followed by Usher in 2024, Kendrick Lamar in 2025 and Bad Bunny in 2026. The NFL's announcement highlighted recent shows and their Emmy recognition.

Jay-Z's booking continues that run while making him the headliner. The Associated Press reported that this will be his first Super Bowl halftime performance in that role. Roc Nation will executive produce the show, with Hamish Hamilton directing.

Jay-Z linked the performance to his career since Reasonable Doubt, his 1996 debut album. In the NFL's announcement, he described the path from that record to the Super Bowl stage as a journey. His statement calls the booking a milestone, while the league's release frames it as the next step in its work with Roc Nation.

One Reddit post joked that Jay-Z had 'hired himself'. That captures one user's reaction, not a broader public consensus. The post is evidence of a quip circulating in a discussion, rather than proof of widespread opposition.

The official announcement has not named guest performers or provided a set list. Jay-Z's recent concerts featured high-profile guests, but that offers no confirmation about who might appear at the Super Bowl. For now, the NFL and its partners have announced the headliner, the venue and the date, leaving the show's other details open.