Jay-Z is preparing to take centre stage at one of America's biggest sporting events after being announced as the headline performer for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show. The rap superstar, whose entertainment company Roc Nation has helped shape the NFL's musical performances since 2019, will make his debut as a headliner at Super Bowl LXI on 14 February 2027.

The announcement was made on 26 October by the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, confirming that the music executive will finally perform at an event he has helped organise for almost a decade.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has played a major role in selecting previous halftime performers through his company's partnership with the league. The 56-year-old will headline the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. His performance is a shift from his behind-the-scenes involvement in the annual spectacle, and will coincide with a landmark period in his musical career, which has spanned three decades.

Jay-Z Finally Takes the Super Bowl Stage

The announcement was made during the NFL's Monday Night Football broadcast featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. A promotional video showed Jay-Z seated at SoFi Stadium, accompanied by goats in a playful reference to the expression 'greatest of all time.'

The reveal followed speculation about who would lead the entertainment programme at the February event, with the rapper ultimately becoming the confirmed headliner, per CBS Sports.

Following the announcement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looked back on the league's original partnership with Roc Nation. 'For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,' Goodell said.

'When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,' Goodell added.

Goodell also expressed enthusiasm on the rapper's decision to headline the halftime show, highlighting Jay-Z's 'artistry, creativity and cultural impact' as the key experience for audiences worldwide.

In a statement, Jay-Z shared his thoughts on the upcoming performance. 'From 'Reasonable Doubt' to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey,' Jay-Z said. Released in 1996, his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, marks its 30th anniversary in 2026.

From Halftime Show Producer to Headliner

Roc Nation entered a partnership with the NFL in 2019, taking on responsibilities related to live entertainment and the league's Inspire Change social justice initiative. Under the agreement, the company has helped produce the Super Bowl halftime show and identify performers for the globally televised event. The partnership was extended in 2024 for another five years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jay-Z had previously indicated that he was not eager to select himself for the performance. During a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he suggested that doing so too soon could appear self-serving while leaving open the possibility of performing in the future.

Inevitably, attention will turn to whether Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, could appear alongside him during the performance. The singer has considerable Super Bowl experience, having headlined the halftime show in 2013 and joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in 2016.

A guest appearance could be an obvious subject of speculation, although neither artist has confirmed her participation in the upcoming show.