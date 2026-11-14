Eight people, including two children, were killed when a three-storey Brooklyn building collapsed on Wednesday, 11 November. As investigators examine the site, survivors are recounting their escapes and families are seeking answers.

On Friday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged to pursue any evidence of criminal wrongdoing. A further 18 people were injured, including four firefighters.

The three-storey mixed-use building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue stood beside a construction and demolition site where excavation was under way.

Officials have not determined why the building collapsed.

Survivors Describe Their Escape as Families Seek Answers

Mamadou Mouctar Balde was out buying groceries when the building fell. His pregnant wife, Fatoumata Bah, and two roommates remained inside. Returning to emergency vehicles and a heap of rubble, he initially thought there had been a traffic accident.

'I didn't see my wife. I didn't see my friends,' Balde said at a Friday news conference. Rescuers eventually pulled Bah from the wreckage after nearly two and a half hours. She was seriously injured, but Balde said she and their unborn child were doing well.

His roommates, cousins Mamadou N'Diaye, 31, and Mamadou Barry, 23, were killed. The two had moved to the United States from Guinea roughly five years earlier. Their uncle called for justice.

EIGHT DEAD, at least 17 injured in Brooklyn BUILDING COLLAPSE



Around 250 emergency workers search rubble overnight — people may remain TRAPPED pic.twitter.com/81R6XQTtOa — Michael Ashura (@MichaelAshura) November 12, 2026

In the adjoining property, Ciahola Lawrence woke to daylight streaming through a space where a shared wall had stood. Security footage showed a firefighter guiding her down stairs overlooking the debris. She recalled seeing neighbours brought out on stretchers as she was evacuated.

'We didn't deserve this,' Lawrence said, crying in her husband's arms.

Another neighbour, Zariah Coleman, said she had felt shaking during nearby construction. She appealed for help finding her frightened cat inside the damaged building.

Investigators Examine the Site's Regulatory History

New York City Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said the department was conducting an 'exhaustive investigation'. Officials also ordered inspections at more than 160 other locations associated with six entities linked to the neighbouring construction and demolition project.

Mamdani said investigators would pursue any evidence of criminality 'to the fullest extent of the law.' His remarks were a commitment to investigate, not a finding that a crime had occurred.

The inquiry includes the site's regulatory history. City inspectors issued a stop-work order on 20 March over inadequate overhead protection for neighbouring properties and pedestrians. They discovered on 23 April that demolition had resumed despite the restriction.

The order was lifted on 8 May after the cited deficiencies were corrected. Officials have not established whether those earlier breaches had any connection to the collapse.

A worker across the street reported seeing bricks fall shortly before the disaster. Nearby residents described cracks they believed were caused by construction vibrations. Those observations have not been confirmed as evidence of what brought the building down.

'We're looking at the entire history,' Tigani said, adding that investigators would examine any further information they needed.

Rescue operations concluded on Thursday following more than a day of searching.

Police identified the six other victims as Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9, Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31, and Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10. The remaining three were Gabriel Siguencia, 22, Edgar Sapon, 26, and Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26.