Elon Musk has said he will appeal after a US court dismissed his lawsuit against OpenAI, following a ruling in California that rejected his claims against the company and its senior leadership over allegations that it moved away from its original non-profit mission.

The decision, handed down after a three-week trial in Oakland and formally adopted by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, found that Musk's case was filed too late to proceed.

The dispute, heard in May 2026, centres on Musk's argument that OpenAI drifted from its founding purpose after he co-founded the organisation and invested around £30 million ($38 million) in its early years. He later accused the company of shifting towards a profit-driven structure in ways he says contradicted its original understanding.

Musk Says Defeat Hinged on Timing, Not Core Claims

According to Newsweek, Musk's defeat was not a full rejection of his allegations, but a procedural finding. A nine-person jury concluded that Musk filed the case too late under the statute of limitations, a conclusion later adopted by Judge Gonzalez Rogers, who dismissed the lawsuit in full.

Jurors reached their decision after around two hours of deliberation, suggesting a clear view that Musk should have acted earlier. The court found he knew, or reasonably should have known, about OpenAI's shift towards a for-profit structure years before filing the lawsuit in 2024.

That timing issue proved decisive. Because the case was deemed out of time, the court did not have to fully examine the deeper claims about whether OpenAI had broken its founding commitments.

After the ruling, Musk posted on X that the case had been decided on what he called a 'technicality,' rather than the substance of the dispute. 'There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves,' he said, insisting the real issue was when the alleged conduct occurred.

Regarding the OpenAI case, the judge & jury never actually ruled on the merits of the case, just on a calendar technicality.



There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity. The only question… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2026

He added that he plans to appeal to the Ninth Circuit, warning that the outcome could set an unhelpful precedent for charitable organisations and long-term donors. His legal team has not yet outlined further legal arguments, but the appeal is expected to challenge both the jury's timing assessment and the court's final dismissal.

OpenAI's Structure Remains Unchanged

The court ruling keeps OpenAI's current structure in place as the company continues expanding its commercial AI work and edges closer to a potential stock market listing. Musk had argued in his lawsuit that OpenAI's leadership, including chief executive Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman, broke an original understanding that the organisation would remain a nonprofit focused on public benefit.

Read more Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: Everything at Stake as Tech Trial Hits Final Stretch Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: Everything at Stake as Tech Trial Hits Final Stretch

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI and invested heavily in its early development, claimed the organisation shifted towards profit in a way that went against its founding principles.

OpenAI rejected that version of events in court. Its lawyers said there was no binding agreement that the company would remain a purely nonprofit organisation. They argued that the move towards a more commercial structure was necessary because developing advanced artificial intelligence requires vast funding, including billions in computing resources and long-term investment.

During the trial, both sides pointed to earlier internal disputes over governance and control of the company. Musk described OpenAI's evolution as a betrayal of its original mission. OpenAI's executives, meanwhile, said the organisation had to change in order to survive in a fast-moving and extremely expensive industry.

Technicality aside, Musk's lawsuit could hold substance if only the court were able to fully weigh the allegations about whether OpenAI had drifted from its founding goals. Instead, the case ended on legal timing grounds, effectively closing off Musk's attempt for now.