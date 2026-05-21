Aubry Bracco finally won her sweet victory after three failed attempts at becoming Sole Survivor.

Aubry Bracco won Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, taking home the £1.5 million ($2 million) prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Bracco swept the jury votes in the final tribal council, 8-3-0 against Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter.

Aubry Bracco Wins Survivor 50 as Fan-Favourite

Bracco fought harder for victory than most Survivor castaways, having been eliminated from Seasons 38, 34, and 32. She approached each run with smart and subtle gameplay, flying under the radar while dominating challenges. In Season 50, she secured the final three after winning the final immunity, sending Rizo Velovic and Jonathan to compete in the fire-making challenge.

At the final tribal council, Bracco's impassioned speech won the jury over. The season finale was even more special because it finally brought back a Survivor tradition; Jeff Probst read the jury votes in front of a live studio audience.

The televised finale was a refreshing return to form for the series, which ditched the tradition after Season 39. However, Wednesday night's episode unintentionally spoiled Velovic's elimination, thanks to a production gaffe.

Jeff Probst Spoils Finale to a Live Studio Audience

After airing Bracco's decision to send Velovic and Young to fire-making at the island, the segment cuts to the live telecast of Probst bringing out Velovic, spoiling his loss to Young before the audience saw them compete. Probst announced Velovic as the last member of the jury to confused reactions.

#Survivor50 finalist Rizo gets loud applause from the live audience following the accidental spoiler. pic.twitter.com/XSXqPXV6mN — Variety (@Variety) May 21, 2026

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Jury member Cirie Fields told Probst what just happened, and the latter took the mistake in stride. 'I love live television,' he said after the commercial break, to a cheering audience chanting, 'We love you, Jeff!'

'We were supposed to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about how charming he is, and if how he had practiced fire-making, maybe he would have won,' Probst said, per Variety. 'Instead, we did a Survivor twist. It's the last twist of the season. Now, we're gonna watch Rizo lose.'

The rest of the finale aired without any hitches, with Bracco's win overwhelmingly embraced by the jury and audience. Bracco is taking home $1 million (£740,000) plus an extra million courtesy of MrBeast.

Aubry Bracco's Survivor History

Bracco came close to winning Survivor in Season 32 (Kaôh Rōng), her first outing. She made it to the final three but lost to Michelle Fitzgerald. She finished fifth in Season 34 (Game Changers) and was eliminated at 15 in Season 38 (Edge of Extinction).

'I'm shocked I was called [for Season 50],' she told Parade last January. 'So incredibly honoured I was called. There are so many incredible players. In Survivor, I don't ever think anyone deserves anything. You earn it, and it's a lot of luck. And so I was shocked to even be called.'

'Was it on my mind? I came to peace with the fact that my Survivor journey was over on the Edge of Extinction,' she admitted. 'I don't care what anyone says, the Edge of Extinction days count. From Days 105 to 111, I remember savouring each moment because I didn't think I'd be here again.'