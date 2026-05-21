Bonnie Blue has said her baby is due in November, claiming she conceived in February during an unprotected 'breeding mission' with 400 men and already knows the sex of the child.

The OnlyFans creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, made the claim during an interview with a US outlet on Wednesday 20 May. She first said she was expecting after hosting the mass sex event, which she openly described as a 'breeding mission,' but her latest announcement has been met with deep scepticism given her history of turning controversy into content.

The Due Date Claim

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Blue said she is 'embracing' the next chapter and expects the baby to arrive in November. She added that she already knows the sex and plans to share the reveal with her subscribers later this year.

'I'll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,' she said, promising to involve her audience in key moments throughout the pregnancy.

Back in February, she went viral after saying she had hosted an event in which she had unprotected sex with 400 men in one attempt to conceive. When asked at the time what she would say to those involved, she replied, 'Good luck, I guess.'

She said she had been clear with everyone about what the event involved and what she hoped would happen. 'I was very transparent of what the event was about, what I'd like the outcome to be,' she said afterwards. 'And they've got the option if they'd like to be involved, once I find out who the [dad] is, or if they don't want to be, then I'm more than happy to be a single mom.'

Blue has since said she is less concerned with identifying the father than with the baby's wellbeing. According to the latest report, she said her priority is 'making sure the baby's healthy,' adding that finding out who the father is can wait.

That framing shifts the story away from spectacle and towards motherhood, although it sits awkwardly alongside the way she has monetised almost every stage of the saga so far.

Fan Involvement And Branding

Blue's content plans appear to go far beyond a standard gender reveal. In March, she suggested auctioning the baby's name, presenting it as another way to keep fans invested in the story.

'I think it would be quite fun,' she said at the time. 'I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They're going to be involved along the way.'

Read more Bonnie Blue Under Fire After Viral Clip Shows Her Drinking With Rumoured Baby Bump Bonnie Blue Under Fire After Viral Clip Shows Her Drinking With Rumoured Baby Bump

She also tried to draw a line around how far that involvement should go. 'I want to be very careful [about] not sexualising the child,' she said. 'So it's trying to get the right balance of getting people involved, but not having the baby sexualised.'

She added that pregnancy can be sexualised because it refers to her, but said there would be a strict boundary once the baby is born about what is shared and how much is shown.

It is a notably careful stance in a story built on provocation. Blue's brand has long relied on shock value and sexual content, yet she is now talking about protection and boundaries once a child enters the picture.

The Fake Bump

That contradiction has been magnified by her own admission that she previously faked a pregnancy for attention. In a social media video posted after spring break, Blue said she no longer needed her fake bump and admitted the stunt had been designed to trigger outrage.

'So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump,' she said. 'So thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off.'

🔥🚨BREAKING: Prolific OF Star Bonnie Blue just reveled that she faked her entire pregnancy to “Rage bait middle-aged dumb parents.” pic.twitter.com/rwnZWl7p5u — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 31, 2026

The clip made plain that the backlash was part of the business model, not a by-product of it. Blue effectively acknowledged that the fake bump storyline had generated both huge attention and a seven-figure return.

That admission now hangs over every new claim she makes. At present, there is no independent verification in the public domain of the November due date, the baby's sex or any scan evidence, beyond her own statements and the reports quoting them.

Nothing in the available reporting confirms that Bonnie Blue is pregnant this time, and after her on-camera confession about the £1 million fake bump, her latest claims should be treated with caution until there is clear evidence to support them.