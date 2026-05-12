Season 24's finalists were bested by mum-of-three Hannah Harper, who won American Idol in 2026.

Hannah Harper won American Idol Season 24 on Monday, during the show's live three-hour finale. The 25-year-old stay-at-home mom from Missouri garnered the most viewer votes, beating Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson.

Show host Ryan Seacrest announced Harper as this year's champion following nail-biting suspense, declaring McCullough runner-up by default. Richardson got third place after she was eliminated earlier that night.

Hannah Harper's Audition Song Made a Lasting Impression

Harper was an early fan-favourite, impressing judges and the viewers in her audition. A mother of three sons from Willow Springs, Missouri, she sang a song titled 'String Cheese,' an original composition about her experiences with postpartum depression.

'I was sitting on my couch wallowing, and you have boys, you know,' she told the judges after the performance. 'Everybody wants to touch you, and I didn't want to be touched.' When her youngest son asked her to 'open my cheese,' she realised her biggest ministry was being a mom.

'I gathered myself, and I got up off the couch, and I quit throwing a pity party, and I realised that was exactly what I wanted,' she recalled. 'And I kind of kicked the postpartum depression in the butt, and I said, 'I ain't doing it,'' Deeply moved, judge Carrie Underwood said 'String Cheese' was 'the most relatable song' she had ever heard.

Harper Wows Judges with Alicia Keys Rendition

Performing Alicia Keys' 'No One' during the season finale, Harper honoured the original with her bluegrass rendition. Underwood said Harper's voice 'was beautiful and tender like a lullaby, while judge Luke Bryan said it was 'like walking through a beautiful garden.

Judge Lionel Richie's compliment proved prophetic in retrospect. 'You've taken an Alicia Keys song and turned it into your song so fast, only because you have that identifiable voice that we've all come to love. You now own that stage,' he said. 'You look so comfortable, and you took the advice. Just make it all about you and your voice and your career.'

Harper faced tough competition in the finale, which was highlighted by Jordan McCullough's rendition of Alicia Keys' 'If I Aint Got You' and Richardson's 'Unthinkable,' also from Keys.

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McCullough, a 27-year-old worship director from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, auditioned for The Voice in 2018 but failed to secure any chair turns. McCullough works at Zeal Church, which he described as one of Nashville's most influential churches.

A 29-year-old gospel artist from Pensacola, Florida, Richardson's single 'So Good' ranked on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart. She's no stranger to intense pressure and heavy competition, having reached the top four finalists on BET's Sunday Best in 2019.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Harper and Richardson expressed gratitude for sharing their faith in their performances.'We both have grown up in church and had the opportunity to share our testimony, and it was nice to be able to have it on this platform. It was an honour,' Harper said.

'I grew up in the church. I wanted everyone to worship with me,' Richardson added. 'I'm glad that we can be open about our faith. I'm glad that everybody is OK with it, and we're OK with it. ... I love God, and that's who I love.'