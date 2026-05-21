Keith Urban is said to be 'heartbroken' in Nashville after seeing photos from New York's Met Gala earlier this month, where ex-wife Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet with their daughter Sunday Rose just eight months after the couple announced their split and agreed a custody deal that sharply limits his time with the girls and has left him feeling 'ghosted' from family life.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman confirmed the end of their nearly 20–year marriage in September, citing irreconcilable differences. Urban is widely believed to have initiated the divorce, but friends now suggest he has paid a heavy emotional price for trying to keep the process civil.

The pair share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and it is their increasingly public alignment with their mother that has, according to those close to Urban, become the most painful legacy of the break-up.

Read more Why Nicole Kidman's Daughter is Snubbing Dad Keith Urban Amid 'Love Child' Scandal Why Nicole Kidman's Daughter is Snubbing Dad Keith Urban Amid 'Love Child' Scandal

Met Gala Spotlight Puts Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divide On Show

At the Met Gala, Kidman, 58, appeared in a red sequinned gown with feathered detailing, stepping out in her role as one of the event's chairs. At her side, Sunday made her debut in a dramatic purple two-piece, posing for a run of photographs with her mother, the pair framed as a tight, glamorous unit.

That display of togetherness between Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose has not, insiders say, landed gently with Keith Urban. The images have deepened what they describe as a 'gut wrenching' period for the 58-year-old, who is said to feel increasingly frozen out of the family life he once prioritised.

Keith Urban flashes secret message to ex-wife Nicole Kidman as he poses solo at ACM Awards red carpet amid bitter family split https://t.co/1Qmh8FogFs — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 18, 2026

'Keith has shown a lot of class throughout this process, he's kept his side of the street clean and then some,' the insider says. 'He doesn't trash talk Nicole or accuse her of poisoning the kids against him, even though it's a gut-wrenching adjustment to try and stay positive when the cold reality is that they're not currently a part of his life.'

Urban never imagined a scenario where he would be so visibly absent from his daughters' big moments. The hurt, they say, is sharpened by seeing Sunday and Faith being parading around with Nicole and clearly loving life more than they ever did when he was on the scene.

None of these off-record claims has been confirmed by Keith Urban or Nicole Kidman, and the former couple's representatives have not publicly commented on them.

Custody Deal Leaves Keith Urban Feeling 'Ghosted'

The news came after reports that the divorce settlement granted Nicole Kidman primary residential custody of the girls. Under that arrangement, she is said to have care for most of the year, while Keith Urban's parenting time is limited and scheduled around his touring commitments, amounting, according to those reports, to just 59 days annually.

Fans have openly questioned why a father who has long spoken about his devotion to family would accept such restricted access. Those close to him insist it was an act of compromise, not indifference.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce tensions escalate as the family takes sides.



Watch below and download the full episode: https://t.co/rdxCowml8o pic.twitter.com/bcYbllBgbv — The Nerve with Maureen Callahan (@TheNerveShow) May 13, 2026

He signed the paperwork giving him very limited access to the girls, even though a lot of people were puzzled that he surrendered without any type of fight. He's done everything in his power to make this as easy on her as possible, and she seems to be doing the opposite.

Urban has previously spoken about how isolating his career can be. While filming his CBS and Paramount series The Road, he described waking at 3.30am on a tour bus, sick and exhausted, far from home, but still expected to perform.

'You're completely lonely and miserable and sick and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' he said.

Friends now suggest that those old doubts have only deepened as his contact with Sunday and Faith has shrunk, leaving him with the sense of having signed away his leverage only to be, in emotional terms, ghosted anyway.

The distance has been visible online as well as on paper. In December, Kidman posted photographs from Faith's birthday and a family Christmas in Australia. Urban did not appear in any of the images, prompting speculation from followers about the state of his relationship with the girls. An insider later described the pictures as a 'gut punch' for him.

In March, Sunday told Elle Australia her mother was her 'biggest inspiration.' The following month, she briefly unfollowed her father on social media before reversing the move a few hours later, a small digital flicker that nevertheless fed the narrative of a father and daughters drifting apart.

Urban now fears that the longer this estrangement continues, the harder it will be to repair. 'He's terrified of making the situation even worse so instead he's left praying that Nicole will eventually soften and realise how important it is for the children to have a healthy relationship with both parents,' they say. 'It's an admirable stance but he's not doing himself any favours and the worry is that the longer this goes on, the worse things will get.'

Rumours, Image And The Battle Keith Urban Won't Fight

The emotional gulf between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman has widened in parallel with months of speculation about the reasons behind their split. After the divorce filing, Urban was linked to several younger women associated with his tour, including country singers Maggie Baugh and Karley Scott Collins, both 26. Both women publicly denied any romance, but the chatter did not entirely stop.

Kidman has offered only a glimpse of her own state of mind, previously saying she was 'hanging in there' as she adjusted to single life. Behind the scenes, though, some in Urban's circle now question whether her carefully managed public image as a thriving single mother has come at a cost to his reputation and his bond with the children.

Nicole was understood to be carefully managing her public image, with the divorce not matching the polished version of family life she had been sharing on social media before Keith Urban left.

Urban's friends reportedly see Kidman's carefully managed public image as part of what has left him looking distant and out of frame, while those close to him say he has chosen not to hit back publicly, even though the split has clearly hit him hard. He is said to be focused on his daughters and deeply upset by how much their relationship has shifted.

Much of what is being claimed about the custody deal, the daughters' loyalties and the parents' private tensions rests on social media posts, and none of the key claims has been formally confirmed by either Keith Urban or Nicole Kidman.