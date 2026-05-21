Jack Osbourne has publicly rejected claims that he is 'sick' and 'grossly underweight', telling followers in a blunt Instagram video on Tuesday that his four‑stone weight loss is the result of years of training and lifestyle changes, not a hidden health crisis.

The 40‑year‑old I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant said he has not lost a pound since leaving the jungle six months ago, despite a stream of headlines insisting his new look is cause for alarm.

Jack Osbourne Blasts 'Insane' Claims He's Sick As He Insists His Weight Hasn't Changed Since I'm A Celebrity

In the clip, Osbourne looked exasperated rather than triumphant about his so‑called transformation. He opened with: 'I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f****** video,' before taking aim at coverage describing him as 'sick' and 'grossly underweight.' The language was raw, the irritation obvious. 'What's going on? It's f****** insane,' he said.

He stressed that nothing dramatic has happened to his body since I'm A Celebrity. 'I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! six months ago. I've been the same f******* weight.'

The one visible change, he argued, was cosmetic. 'The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy moustache. That's the only f******* difference.'

Jack Osbourne Says Weight Loss Was Years, Not Months, In The Making

Jack Osbourne was also keen to dismantle the idea that his slimmer frame is the result of a crash diet or sudden illness. He set out the numbers himself. Around three and a half years ago, he said, he 'shot up to about 220 pounds' and decided it was time to 'make some changes.' Since then, he claims to have lost weight slowly and consistently, reaching 155 pounds, about 11st 1lb.

On paper, that puts him at a weight he clearly considers unremarkable for his height. 'What's the big f****** deal?' he asked. 'I'm five foot eight and a half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy.'

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Osbourne linked the weight loss to a more disciplined lifestyle rather than medical intervention. He pointed to rigorous gym sessions and Brazilian jiu‑jitsu training as central to his routine.

He has also previously spoken about quitting drinking and overcoming drug use, and his current regime feels like part of a broader attempt to stabilise his health after years of addiction struggles and a run of physically punishing shows such as Dancing With the Stars and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Nothing in his latest video, or in the coverage built around it, confirms any underlying health condition.

Jack Osbourne Takes Aim At 'Unrecognisable' Media Narrative

The Osbournes alum reserved some of his sharpest words for specific outlets. He singled out a reporter at OK! Magazine over multiple pieces questioning his appearance, including one that branded him 'unrecognisable' almost a year after the death of his father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Rather than issuing a bland statement, Jack Osbourne issued something closer to a challenge. He invited the journalist to 'come hang out on the mat' at his jiu‑jitsu gym, promising she would 'see how f****** hard I train because this is insane.'

He also voiced a deeper resentment that will feel familiar to anyone who remembers early‑2000s tabloid culture. 'My entire life I was just brutalised by the press about being overweight,' he said. 'And the fact that I get down to a healthy weight, now I'm criticised even more? Get f*****.'

Osbourne Family Caught In The Crossfire Of Weight Obsession

The wider Osbourne family has been living with public commentary on their bodies for decades, and his rant follows a fresh wave of criticism aimed at his sister Kelly and mother Sharon.

Kelly Osbourne, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and has spoken about later using GLP‑1 weight‑loss medication, has been targeted for being 'too thin' at recent red‑carpet events, including the Grammys and the BRIT Awards.

After one Grammys appearance, she was told she looked like a 'dead body' — a remark she reposted before responding that 'there is a special kind of cruelty in hurting someone who is clearly going through something.'

More recently, Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler's daughter, Mia Tyler, publicly defended Kelly in a post that Kelly shared with her own followers.

'How hard is it to not be a d**k? Public grief is not public property. Grief can change a person. That doesn't make their body a topic for debate,' she wrote. 'Before you comment on someone's body, consider the possibility that they're carrying something heavier than your opinion... Kindness costs nothing. Cruelty costs character.'

Sharon Osbourne, 73, has faced her own backlash after candidly revealing she used the diabetes drug Ozempic, having previously undergone gastric band surgery in 1999. She admitted in 2023 that the medication left her under 100 pounds and 'too gaunt', saying she struggled to gain weight back.

Jack Osbourne has publicly questioned whether Ozempic was right for his mother, telling the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast he was 'not a fan' of her using it.

Concern over Jack Osbourne's appearance intensified after his stint on the UK reality series, where campmates live on basic rations and face physically demanding trials. When he emerged noticeably slimmer, some viewers and sections of the press suggested his time in the jungle had triggered a dangerous drop in weight.

The noise has since escalated online, where recent photos of Osbourne with a thinner face and close‑cropped facial hair have been repeatedly shared alongside speculation that he is unwell.