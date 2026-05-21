Bonnie Blue, the adult content creator known as Tia Billinger, confirmed in a video posted on 31 March that she used a silicone stomach while suggesting she was pregnant in content filmed in Mexico.

The claims had already been circulating across TikTok, Instagram and X, prompting renewed scrutiny of her recent posts.

In the TikTok video posted on 31 March, Bonnie Blue appears outside a villa in Mexico and lifts her top to reveal what she describes as a silicone stomach. She says the bump was used deliberately in content created to drive engagement during spring break.

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No medical documentation has been provided in connection with the claims, and there has been no independent confirmation of a pregnancy.

Even after her explanation, discussion did not settle, with clips continuing to circulate across platforms and some users later pointing to footage appearing to show what looked like a more pronounced bump.

That interpretation has continued to circulate online but is based solely on social media material rather than any official or medical evidence.

She also responded in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, after further clips circulated online. In those posts, some viewers suggested she appeared to show a more visible bump, reigniting debate around the earlier silicone reveal.

In the same response video, she dismissed criticism directed at her and said she did not recognise the person referring to her. She suggested attention was being driven mainly by repeated mentions of her name online. When questioned about the pregnancy claims, she gestured towards her stomach and appeared to brush off the speculation in a short exchange previously reported by Daily Star.

Social Media Activity in Ayia Napa Adds to Ongoing Debate

On Instagram, she posted clips from Ayia Napa showing nights out at bars and clubs in revealing outfits that kept attention focused on the ongoing pregnancy discussion. Around four days before those posts, she said in a video that she would be spending her birthday weekend in the Cypriot resort.

The posts did not include clearly verifiable venue tags, and no confirmed brand or location partnerships have been identified from the available material. Still, the timing and presentation of the clips added further momentum to online debate around her personal narrative.

Shift From Adult Content to Lifestyle Posting

Bonnie Blue began expanding into lifestyle-style content in late 2024, posting vlogs and 'day in the life' videos covering travel, routines and general updates. Before that, she had built a large following on OnlyFans through explicit content and attention-driven stunts.

Since then, her output has shifted between lifestyle content and more provocative engagement-driven posts. At times she responds directly to criticism, while at others she leans into narratives designed to generate reaction and visibility across platforms.

She has also spoken about expanding into creator support work, suggesting she intends to help other adult content creators grow their platforms, although details of any formal structure remain unclear.

Earlier Pregnancy Posts, IVF Claims and 400-Man Orgy Narrative

Back in February 2025, she posted a TikTok video on her lifestyle account appearing to suggest she was pregnant. The clip circulated widely at the time, although its original version is no longer consistently available across platforms.

What remains is a fragmented record of reposts and commentary rather than a single verified upload. In the video, she told viewers she was pregnant and framed it as part of a personal update, while also referencing what she described as 'rage bait' as part of her content strategy.

Bonnie Blue has also repeatedly linked the pregnancy speculation to an earlier claim that she conceived during what she described as an unprotected '400-man orgy' or 'breeding mission', a stunt that generated widespread online attention earlier this year.

At the same time, she has spoken publicly about struggling to conceive before entering the adult industry. In previous videos, she said she spent years trying to become pregnant with a former partner and was told she would likely need IVF treatment.

'I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled,' she said in one clip. 'So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.'

The contrast between those earlier fertility remarks and her more recent pregnancy narrative has become one of the reasons speculation around her continues to circulate online.

Engagement Spike and Ongoing Uncertainty

In one widely circulated post on X, she shared an image comparing her body 'before and during pregnancy', writing alongside the post in a sexualised caption referencing her chest. The post reportedly generated around 524,000 interactions, according to figures cited in reporting.

The image quickly spread beyond her account, with reposts and screenshots fuelling wider discussion about whether her pregnancy narrative reflects reality or forms part of a broader engagement strategy.

More recently, she has continued speaking about creator-focused work, saying on social media that she receives regular messages from people asking for advice on growth and monetisation. She has described it as a potential expansion of her work while continuing her own content output.

For now, there is still no independent confirmation of any pregnancy. Much of the discussion continues to rely on social media posts, reposted clips and secondary reporting, with several elements remaining unverified.