Blake Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us may have ended in a New York courtroom, but the 38‑year‑old actor now faces a new problem: he is legally free to speak about the case, with no gag order or non‑disclosure agreement in place, according to his lawyer and multiple insider accounts.

For context, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had been locked in a high‑profile dispute linked to their collaboration on the film adaptation of It Ends With Us. The row, which spiralled into a civil battle over reputation and money, threatened to go to trial as both sides traded allegations through lawyers and in the press. They ultimately reached a settlement shortly before a jury was due to be selected, avoiding what could have been an explosive courtroom showdown.

The fragile peace now looks anything but quiet. A source told Star Magazine that Baldoni is preparing to tell his side of the story in public, describing it as 'inevitable' that he will speak out. 'Justin is free to speak on this and tell his side of the story, and it's looking pretty inevitable that he's going to do that,' the source said, adding that the prospect is a 'nightmare scenario' for Blake Lively because she would have 'no control' over what he chooses to reveal.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman has already underlined that point. In comments to Entertainment Weekly, Freedman stated that 'there was absolutely no NDA signed' in relation to the settlement or its contents. In other words, neither party is contractually bound to stay silent.

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Blake Lively's Failed NDA Push Haunts Her It Ends With Us Strategy

Behind the scenes, Blake Lively had fought hard to ensure the opposite outcome. According to reporting on Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, she entered settlement talks insisting on a strict non‑disclosure agreement that would have barred both sides from discussing the case in interviews, books, podcasts, or television appearances.

'Blake wanted this over quietly and permanently. She never wanted anyone talking about this case again,' one insider told the newsletter. The same source said her team 'pushed incredibly hard' for the NDA because they wanted all public drama to stop, framing it as essential both for her mental health and for a planned Hollywood career reset.

Justin Baldoni, 42, refused to accept those terms. Sources quoted by Shuter say his camp believed they had spent months defending themselves in public and were not about to, as one put it, 'suddenly go silent.' Freedman, they added, 'was never going to agree to being muzzled.'

The NDA issue dragged on until the final stages of negotiation and nearly derailed the entire deal. Another insider suggested Blake Lively 'had little leverage left and ultimately had no choice but to move forward without the NDA' if she wanted to avoid trial. That tactical retreat is now being framed by those around her as a serious miscalculation.

Financial Fallout Piles Pressure On Blake Lively

The stakes for Blake Lively are not just reputational. In filings outlined by Variety, her lawyers alleged that the controversy surrounding the It Ends With Us clash had already caused extensive damage to her earning power and businesses.

They claimed that harm to her image led to the loss of at least $56.2 million in past and projected income from acting, producing, speaking engagements, and endorsements. On top of that, they argued, her beauty brand Blake Brown had been hit with losses of $49 million, while her drinks labels Betty Buzz and Betty Booze were said to have lost $22 million.

Those figures have not been independently verified beyond what is reported in court documents and trade coverage, and should be treated cautiously. They do, however, give a sense of the scale at which Lively's team says the fallout has affected her.

One source speaking to Star stressed how personally bruising the experience has been. 'This has already cost her so much money and created so much stress,' the informant said. 'The idea of letting him now control the narrative is truly sickening for her.'

The same insider pointed to the reaction from brands when the dispute first exploded into public view, suggesting that corporate partners moved quickly to distance themselves from the actor. 'Just look at the way companies she was partnered with reacted when all this first went down,' the insider added, arguing that renewed headlines could again unsettle those business relationships.

Legal Fees, Lingering Tension And An Open Microphone

Despite the settlement, Blake Lively has not walked away from the legal arena altogether. According to Star Magazine, she is still pursuing Baldoni in California for legal fees tied to the case. The source claimed that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are 'confident they will win that, which will be one small mercy at least.'

On the other side, Baldoni's camp has already signalled that they are prepared to speak robustly in public now that the trial has been avoided. Freedman has used recent interviews to accuse Lively of being afraid to face a jury and of dodging what he describes as her 'lies' on the witness stand. Those specific claims remain untested, and without a trial, it is unlikely there will be a definitive legal finding on who is telling the truth.

For Lively, the fear is that the lack of a formal judgment will leave a vacuum that Baldoni can fill with his own narrative. One insider told Shuter's newsletter that 'this is exactly what Blake feared' when she pushed, and failed, to secure the NDA. Without that safeguard, they said, 'this story isn't ending anytime soon'.

Nothing in the post‑settlement back‑and‑forth has been tested under oath, and many of the more dramatic allegations come via unnamed sources on either side. With no non‑disclosure agreement to contain them, however, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni now have the legal room to keep arguing their case in public, long after the judge has signed off on the deal.