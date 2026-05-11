Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have quietly ended their high‑profile legal war in the United States this week, reaching a settlement over her It Ends With Us lawsuit just days before a trial was due to begin, with no money changing hands and, crucially, no apology from either side.

The dispute between Blake Lively, 38, and Justin Baldoni, 42, began in December 2024, when Lively filed a civil complaint against her co‑star and director over alleged misconduct on the New Jersey set of It Ends With Us.

The case quickly escalated into one of Hollywood's most bitter recent clashes, with both camps accusing the other of defamation and smear tactics and court papers later putting Lively's claimed losses at an eye‑watering $161 million (£118.22 million).

A federal judge then threw out most of her claims in April, narrowing what was left for trial and fuelling speculation about how much more reputational damage either actor might sustain if the case proceeded.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni And A Settlement Without Vindication

Details of the out‑of‑court deal between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have not been made public, but a US outlet reported that neither party will receive any financial compensation and that there will be no formal apology from either side.

Both actors' legal teams instead issued a short, carefully polished joint statement, redirecting attention to the film that first brought them together.

'The end product, the movie It Ends With Us, is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,' the statement read. 'Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors, and all survivors, is a goal that we stand behind.'

It is the kind of neutral language that tends to signal a stalemate rather than a winner. Behind that bland surface, however, the fallout for Lively appears severe. One source close to the actor, speaking to the original outlet, said the fight has left her 'in a very scary place,' emotionally and professionally, despite the case now being over.

According to that insider, Lively is 'massively out of pocket' after the legal battle, court documents cited losses of $161 million (£118.22 million), and has been rattled by what they described as murmurs in the industry about her being 'tarnished' or even 'un‑hireable' in Hollywood.

Justin Baldoni has strongly denied any wrongdoing and has rejected suggestions he orchestrated or encouraged online harassment of his former co‑star.

From Lively's side, the sense of injustice appears to centre on what she has called 'digital violence' from some of Baldoni's fans and trolls during the past year, and the fact that the settlement requires no expression of regret from him at all.

'The fact that they've had to settle the case without Justin needing to make an apology is the final insult to her,' the source said, describing it as 'the icing on the cake.'

Courtroom Setback And Mounting Costs For Blake Lively

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The legal terrain shifted sharply in April, when a federal judge dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims against Baldoni, including key allegations relating to sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy.

The judge found that she had relied on a California sexual harassment statute even though the conduct she alleged occurred on a New Jersey film set, and ruled accordingly on that technical basis rather than on the underlying accusations.

Among the claims that would never be tested at trial were Lively's allegation that Baldoni kissed her when it was not in the script, and that he entered her trailer while she was breastfeeding.

With much of her case stripped away and joint legal fees for the two stars reportedly hitting an estimated $60 million (£44.06 million), the decision to settle looks pragmatic on paper, if anything but emotionally satisfying.

Those close to Lively suggest she had wanted her day in court. 'She really wanted to take this all the way,' the insider said, adding that 'having to settle without so much as a public apology is a very hard pill to swallow.'

The same source acknowledged that there is 'some solace' in the fact she did not have to pay Baldoni anything and avoided fresh, potentially damaging testimony at trial, but said it is still 'far from the big victory lap she was aiming for.'

Ryan Reynolds Tries To Steady The Fallout

Throughout the row between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, one figure has hovered in the background, Lively's husband, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Previous reports suggested Reynolds had been 'furious' over what he saw as his wife's mistreatment and was braced for a gruelling trial.

Now, with the legal battle technically closed, he is said to be exhausted by the toll it has taken on their family life.

'Ryan has been right by her side through all of it, doing his best to keep things steady at home, but of course, this has taken a toll on him, too,' the insider said, adding that he is 'very depressed by this ruling and worried for Blake.'

'Hollywood is a very catty environment, and Blake has been this golden girl for so long; of course, there are people sharpening their knives, and she knows it,' the source said.

Lively is said to be retreating into the relative safety of her home life in New York, concentrating on the life she has built with Reynolds and their four children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

Those close to her describe a proud woman trying to 'regroup, focus on her family and figure out her next steps,' even as her confidence has been badly shaken by a case that ended, at least on paper, with nothing more than a few carefully worded lines about a film and a cause both sides still claim to support.