Scott Probst, the younger brother of Survivor host Jeff Probst, has sadly passed away. His passing was announced on social media by their other sibling, Brent Probst. Friends of the Probst family are mourning Scott's untimely demise. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Below are five photos of Scott to help fans remember him by.

Photo Tribute

Brent shared a throwback photo of Scott on his Instagram account to announce his passing. The snap shows Scott wearing a grey t-shirt and a navy blue cap. His photo also featured his beloved dog.

'Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us. He was a great brother, son, and friend. I will miss him so much. I'm so sad he is gone,' Brent captioned the photo.

A Photo With Mom

Several weeks ago, Brent shared a photo with his brother Scott and their mother on his Instagram account. The picture was taken on their mother's 85th birthday.

The Probst Brothers

Years ago, Brent shared a photo with his siblings, Scott and Jeff, to commemorate Thanksgiving Day. In the snap, the trio has their arms wrapped around each other. The snap confirms the Probst brothers' close bond.

Close Family Bond

Previously, Jeff Probst paid tribute to his dad on Father's Day by sharing a photo of himself with him and his two other siblings. The snap shows the four Probst men during what looked like one of their most memorable vacations.

Who is Scott Probst?

Scott worked as an art and camera assistant on 'Survivor'. Not much is known about Scott's personal life, and he is not very active on social media either, unlike his two brothers. However, his passing came on the heels of his mom's death two years ago.

In November 2024, an episode of 'Survivor' Season 47 featured a tribute card dedicated to Jeff, Brent, and Scott's mom, Barb. 'Dedicated to Barb, the biggest Survivor fan of all time. See you on our next adventure,' it read.

Brent was also the one who announced their mom's death on his social media account. 'She was the best mom, grandma, and just a fantastic person full of love and life. For the last couple years, she had full-time care for dementia and died one week before her 86th birthday. She had a great life, and I am certain that I am a good person because she and my dad raised me with love and humor. I will miss her every single day for the rest of my life,' he wrote.

Jeff Probst's 'Survivor' Career

Scott's brother, Jeff, has been hosting 'Survivor' for decades. Earlier this year, he talked about the reality TV show's 50th season and said that he hopes to continue hosting the programme for many more years to come.

'Hopefully, either I will know, or somebody I love will tell me, "It's time for you to go. You've done what you can do, and we need some new ideas." I'm sure there are lots of fans going, "Dude, that happened a decade ago. Why are you still here?"' he said.

Jeff also described the show's format as indescribable and said that he loves Survivor more now than he did the first day he hosted the programme.