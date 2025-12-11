Australia has now implemented a landmark social media ban restricting under-16s from accessing several major platforms. The government announced that the decision came after determining the risks of social media for young Australians outweigh the benefits. The ban officially came into effect on 10 December 2025, requiring platforms to enforce restrictions or face substantial penalties.

The federal government revealed the platforms that will be restricted for under-16s, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Kick, Reddit, and most recently, Twitch. Each platform has been notified that failure to prevent access could result in fines of up to £42 million (approximately $50 million). The measures reflect growing concerns over cyberbullying, harmful content, and online predators targeting young users.

Australia's social media ban for teens under 16 is now in effect, the first country to do so pic.twitter.com/Opl30hupiL — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 10, 2025

Operation of the ban requires these companies to implement age verification systems and restrict access accordingly. Meta has already begun locking under-16s out of its accounts following the policy. Other platforms have been given the same deadline of 10 December 2025 to comply or face penalties.

Platforms Not Affected by the Ban

Some social platforms remain accessible to children under 16. These include Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, Google Classroom, and YouTube Kids. Discord is also excluded, despite being a widely used chat platform, originally designed for gamers.

Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety Commissioner, described Discord as 'a social chat platform originally designed for gamers, now widely used by communities of all kinds,' noting that it will not be subject to the social media ban. Roblox, another platform popular with children, has also been excluded. The company announced it will implement age verification in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands starting this month, with a global rollout expected in the new year.

Future Platforms Under Review

Authorities have made it clear that the current list of restricted platforms is subject to change. Julie Inman Grant said she would not 'totally turn off the spigot,' highlighting the challenge of emerging platforms. She noted that when TikTok restrictions were imposed in the United States, teenagers migrated to sites like Rednote and Lemonade, an Instagram clone.

The commissioner also mentioned discussions with Yubo, a French social platform, warning that new apps could become age-restricted if harmful activity migrates there. Communications Minister Anika Wells described the policy as a 'whack-a-mole situation,' emphasising the rapid pace at which new platforms emerge for teenage use. She said, 'Big tech is innovative, agile and moves quickly, and we must do the same. We're trying to get to the platforms that do the most harm.'

Wells also noted that LinkedIn is currently exempt but will be monitored. If young users migrate to LinkedIn or other platforms where bullying or harmful algorithms appear, authorities may extend restrictions. The government plans to address potential risks on platforms like Lemon8 soon, signalling ongoing adjustments to the ban.

How Kids Are Circumventing Age Verification

Despite the measures, reports indicate that Australian teenagers are finding ways to bypass age verification systems. Some children have uploaded images of dogs, such as golden retrievers, posing as selfies for facial recognition checks. Others have used AI-generated adult faces or edited images to trick the verification processes.

Australian kids are using dog photos to bypass new age verification systems.



Kids uploaded a Google image of a golden retriever as a "selfie" for facial age estimation and it passed, granting access.



Others used AI-generated adult faces or edited images to fool the systems. pic.twitter.com/jpa2m04ah1 — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) December 9, 2025

Authorities have acknowledged that the systems are not foolproof, but the ban represents a significant step toward reducing online harm for young Australians. Meta and other companies continue to refine age verification measures while the government monitors emerging platforms and user behaviours.