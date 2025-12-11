A dramatic trademark battle has emerged as a small tech startup moves to claim the 'Twitter' name, arguing that Elon Musk's company has abandoned it. The dispute centres on whether X Corp, formerly Twitter, still has legal rights to the brand after a series of changes made since Musk's takeover. Operation Bluebird, a young Virginia-based platform, has now formally asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to cancel Twitter's long-held protections. But just what do we know of what's happening here?

Operation Bluebird submitted its petition on 02 December 2025, seeking permission to use the terms 'Twitter' and 'tweet' for its own service. The startup plans to launch a rival platform titled 'twitter.new', which it aims to market using the branding once associated with the former Twitter site. The filing argues that X Corp no longer uses these marks and has therefore abandoned them.

The petition was lodged by Stephen Coates, who previously served as a trademark lawyer at Twitter before moving into private practice. He now acts as Operation Bluebird's general counsel and leads a small law firm that handled the recent submissions. Coates also filed a separate application to trademark the word 'Twitter' on behalf of the startup.

In the documents submitted, Operation Bluebird states that Musk's company has 'eradicated' the Twitter brand from its products, marketing materials, and online services. This claim is tied to Musk's rebranding efforts, which began shortly after his £44 billion (approximately $55 billion) purchase of the company in 2022. The petition notes that X Corp no longer maintains active commercial use of the marks in question.

X's Rebranding Cited as Evidence of Abandonment

In 2023, Musk announced on the platform then known as Twitter that the company would 'bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.' This statement publicly confirmed his intention to remove all traces of the earlier identity. Since then, the platform has been transformed visually and structurally to reflect the new X branding.

The blue bird symbol that long served as Twitter's most recognisable feature no longer appears in any part of X's interface. The original domain at twitter.com now redirects users to x.com, further signalling the shift away from the former name. Operation Bluebird argues that this complete removal supports the claim that X Corp has relinquished use of the Twitter trademarks.

X did not respond to a request for comment regarding the petition or its trademark position. The company's last renewal registration for the Twitter mark was approved in 2023, but Operation Bluebird maintains that renewal alone does not qualify as ongoing commercial use. Coates said in a statement that the matter is 'straightforward' and that 'X legally abandoned the TWITTER mark.'

Legal Questions Over Use and Ownership

Josh Gerben, an intellectual property lawyer not involved in the filing, commented on the challenges X may face if it attempts to defend the marks. He said that if X Corp is no longer using the Twitter name in any genuine commercial capacity, the company could encounter significant difficulties proving ongoing ownership. Trademark law in the United States typically requires consistent and active use to maintain protection.

Despite the petition, Gerben noted that X could still attempt to block Operation Bluebird's use of the Twitter branding even if cancellation is successful. This is because a cancelled mark does not automatically grant unrestricted use to the challenger. The outcome may depend on how the US Patent and Trademark Office interprets X's current relationship with the brand.

Gerben described the move by Operation Bluebird as 'an interesting test as to whether or not X will invest in protecting a brand that they no longer want to use.' His assessment highlights the unusual nature of a major company voluntarily stepping away from one of the most recognisable names in social media. The case now raises questions about how trademarks function when a brand owner appears to have walked away from its former identity.

A Developing Trademark Test for the Social Media Era

The petition marks one of the first notable attempts by a startup to claim the branding of a platform once used globally, and reflects the substantial changes that followed Musk's acquisition and his decision to rebuild the company under a new name. As the trademark office reviews the request, the issue may establish new guidance for how abandoned marks are determined in the context of major rebrands.

For now, X Corp has not issued any public signals that it intends to restore or reuse Twitter's former identity.