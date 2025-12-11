A 'furmum' in Cebu, Philippines, has gone viral and is being widely praised online after heroically saving her dogs before saving herself during a terrifying building fire — risking her own life to ensure her pets were safe.

A video posted by Facebook user Ivy Baya shows a furmum, identified as Eimeilee Maningo, who did not hesitate for a second to prioritise her dogs over her own safety.

In the footage, Maningo is seen heroically and calmly rescuing her pets during a frightening fire that broke out in a building in Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, and quickly filled the building with thick, dark smoke, making an already dangerous situation even more life-threatening.

Maningo and her dogs were trapped on what appeared to be the second floor of the building. Fortunately, the structure had a balcony, giving them a slim but viable escape route.

In the viral video, Maningo remains remarkably calm despite the chaos. Without wasting a moment, she rushed to get her dogs to safety.

She lifted and gently threw her pets down to the people waiting below the balcony, ensuring each dog was caught safely. Her quick thinking and refusal to panic allowed the animals to escape before the smoke and flames intensified.

At one point, it seemed her chances of survival were dwindling as the smoke thickened and visibility decreased. But moments later, she emerged on the balcony, having made absolutely sure that all of her dogs were safely out of danger.

She finally climbed down the side of the building, even though the ladder provided was not long enough to reach her level. Despite the risk, she manoeuvred her way down with courage and determination. Reports later confirmed that she was in stable condition after the incident.

'Furmum' Earns Widespread Praise

Witnesses said that Maningo never rushed to save her own life and focused solely on her dogs first — a decision that earned her admiration from thousands of viewers online.

Many praised her for demonstrating genuine love, loyalty, and responsibility towards her pets. Others said her actions showcased the deep emotional bond between humans and their animals, who are often treated as family members rather than merely pets.

Comments on Baya's post and other reports sharing the video were flooded with praise. One user wrote in their native language, 'It's literal, not all heroes wear capes.'

Another said, 'You're so brave, sis. Thank God you and your 'furbabies' are safe. That's how real pet lovers love — no one gets left behind; everyone must be safe. She stayed focused and didn't panic.'

A separate comment even referred to her as a 'champ', saying: 'That woman is a champ. Saved her family, avoided smoke inhalation, and worked herself onto a wobbly ladder just in time to not die. Adrenaline is crazy, and she deserves a long, peaceful life after this.'

Many commenters also expressed concern for her well-being, noting the high risk of smoke inhalation during the rescue. Others voiced frustration that firefighters took too long to reach her.

Meanwhile, the Philippine-based foundation, the Animal Kingdom Foundation, has also praised Maningo in a Facebook post, writing:

'She chose love over fear. When the fire broke out, she refused to leave her dogs behind — proving that family isn't just who we live with, but who we fight for. Kudos to this pet owner!'

The comment section continued to fill with praise and admiration for Maningo's bravery, with many calling her an inspiration and a shining example of what true compassion for animals looks like.

Maningo's bravery is a true testament to the love 'furmums' have for their 'furbabies'.