Newly unsealed US UFO files detail a possible 1,650 mph (2,655 km/h) radar track over the western United States in 2023, a military investigation at Utah's Skinwalker Ranch in 2009 and plans for an underground vault in Nevada to store unusual materials.

Published on 20 November 2026, the release comprises 40 documents and three military videos, drawing together historical sightings and more recent investigations into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

US UFO Files Reveal Unresolved Supersonic Radar Track

Civilian air traffic radar registered eight unexplained returns extending across 38.5 miles (62km) in 84 seconds in 2023. The estimated altitude was between 55,000 and 70,000 feet (16,764 to 21,336 metres), well above typical commercial aviation altitudes.

Pentagon analysts calculated that if all eight returns originated from a single object, its estimated minimum average ground speed would have been approximately Mach 2.5, with an apparent 39-degree change in bearing.

However, the radar scanned only once every 12 seconds, preventing investigators from establishing whether the signals originated from one object. The case remains unresolved.

The Pentagon graphic connects successive radar detections with straight lines, rather than reconstructing a continuous trajectory from the available data.

The release also includes military recordings from the Middle East captured in 2020, 2023 and 2026. The most recent video lasts 54 seconds and tracks several objects, two of which appear to climb across the screen. Pentagon notes caution that the descriptions do not constitute definitive findings about what was recorded.

What the US UFO Files Disclose About Skinwalker Ranch

Military personnel visited the 480-acre (194-hectare) Utah property between 30 June and 2 July 2009 under the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program. According to the contractor's report, an earlier study conducted between 1996 and 2002 had documented approximately 70 unexplained incidents, including reports of coloured orbs, missing cattle and unexplained voices.

Three military investigators and a programme adviser took part in the 2009 visit. During their first night, members of the team reported an abrupt temperature drop, while one described physical sensations that disappeared as they returned towards the main homestead.

Six observers reported seeing a bright, stationary light through night-vision equipment. Two described a rectangle, two a circle, one an oval and another a diamond.

US UFO Files Detail Plans for an Underground Nevada Vault

In May 2009, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) prepared architectural plans for a 5,000-square-foot (465-square-metre) concrete vault at the Bigelow Aerospace complex in North Las Vegas. The proposed facility would have stood 15 to 20 feet (4.6 to 6.1 metres) underground, protected by heavy steel doors and walls three feet (0.9 metres) thick.

Contractor records stated that the vault was intended to store 'exotic material or tissue', including any recovered hardware and biological samples. The released files do not establish that the vault was constructed or that such materials were actually stored there.

On 24 June 2009, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid requested restricted access to specific parts of the programme, proposing an initial list of 14 people and citing 'highly sensitive, unconventional aerospace-related findings' in a confidential letter.

Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Letitia Long rejected the request on 13 November 2009, concluding that the research did not provide sufficient grounds for such protection. A December 2010 agency memorandum described the contractor's reports as being of 'limited value to DIA'.