The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has conditionally approved SpaceX's plan to deploy a constellation of up to one million satellites, clearing a regulatory step for Elon Musk's proposed orbital data centres despite concerns about collision risks. The decision was announced on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration promotes US leadership in artificial intelligence (AI).

SpaceX submitted its application on 30 January 2026, seeking permission to establish a network of orbital data centres. The company wants to move some computing operations beyond Earth as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.

The proposed network, named Starmind, would process data in space for use on Earth. Its development could ease pressure on resources used by terrestrial data centres, although substantial technical and financial obstacles remain.

Trump-Era FCC Sets Deadlines for Elon Musk's Million-Satellite Plan

In its announcement, the FCC described the decision as the first US authorisation for a constellation of space-based data centres. Chairman Brendan Carr linked the project to the administration's ambitions for technological leadership.

'America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence,' Carr said, crediting Trump's leadership with advancing the country's technological ambitions.

SpaceX has argued that harnessing 'near-constant solar power' could lower operating costs and reduce the environmental impact associated with conventional data centres. Those projected benefits have yet to be demonstrated at the scale proposed.

The FCC's authorisation order, DA 26-1273, sets four operational milestones. SpaceX must put its first satellite into service by 25 November 2033 and have 100,000 operational by 25 November 2035.

The company must reach 500,000 satellites by 25 November 2038, representing half of its authorised capacity. Full deployment is required by 25 November 2040 under the current licence conditions.

Failure to meet the milestones would invalidate the authorisation under the terms of the order. The 15-year licence begins when SpaceX certifies that its first satellite is operating in accordance with FCC requirements.

Elon Musk's Million-Satellite Plan Raises Collision Concerns

A report published on 28 April 2026 by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified collision risks and heat management as significant challenges for orbital data centres.

Satellites could benefit from sustained exposure to sunlight, but dissipating heat generated by computing equipment remains difficult in space. The GAO also warned that orbital congestion could increase collision risks, including those involving crewed missions.

The FCC concluded that SpaceX's debris mitigation plan for satellites operating below 600 kilometres complied with its rules. Before deploying satellites above that altitude, the company must file a modification application containing its final debris mitigation plan.

Commercial feasibility has also drawn scrutiny. Amazon Leo, Amazon's satellite broadband network, questioned whether SpaceX could realistically deploy the entire constellation. Carr rejected that criticism in March 2026, suggesting Amazon should focus on its own satellite deployment and launch operations.

According to Reuters, SpaceX previously sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites. The existing network had just over 11,000 satellites in space as of 25 November 2026.

Starmind would require a considerably larger deployment. Its feasibility depends partly on reducing launch costs through Starship, SpaceX's next-generation reusable launch system.

The authorisation gives SpaceX a route towards developing orbital computing infrastructure. Whether the company can deploy the constellation, meet its safety obligations and operate it commercially remains uncertain.