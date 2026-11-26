A NASA photo of Mars captured in November 2022 has prompted UFO blogger Scott C. Waring to claim that remnants of an ancient alien civilisation are visible on the planet's surface.

Writing on his website, UFO Sightings Daily, on 13 November 2026, Waring identified what he believes is a seven-foot-tall doorway. The panoramic mosaic, captured by NASA's Perseverance rover, shows the Alagnak rocky outcrop within the western delta of Jezero Crater.

The region is of particular scientific interest because it once contained a lake, making it an important location in the search for ancient microbial life. However, Waring's interpretations lack independent scientific validation. His claims concern historical rover imagery rather than a newly photographed structure or an official NASA discovery.

NASA Mars Photo Prompts Claims of Ancient Alien Structures

In his blog post, Waring highlighted a rock formation that he interpreted as an entrance to an 'adobe-like house' perched on a hill. He estimated that the supposed doorway stood approximately 2.1 metres tall.

Nearby, Waring claimed to have identified a fallen green-blue statue resembling an 'alien god'. Other formations scattered across the landscape appeared to him to resemble tools, bones and sculptures.

'If it were just one object, it might be an unusual coincidence,' Waring wrote. He argued that identifying several apparently familiar objects within the same image strengthened his belief that they were artificially constructed. However, his post did not provide an independent geological analysis or a detailed methodology supporting his measurements.

The Mastcam-Z photographic archive includes natural-colour and enhanced-colour versions of Martian imagery. Differences in colour, shape and symmetry alone cannot establish whether a formation was artificially constructed.

There is also a recognised psychological phenomenon known as pareidolia, in which people perceive familiar shapes or patterns in unrelated objects. This can influence how observers interpret unusual rock formations.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Waring's claims or the dimensions he attributed to the supposed structures.

NASA Previously Explained a Mysterious Martian 'Doorway'

A separate photograph captured by NASA's Curiosity rover on 7 May 2022 showed a rectangular opening resembling a doorway at East Cliffs on Mount Sharp.

Although the feature appeared large enough for someone to walk through, NASA established that it measured approximately 30 centimetres tall and 40 centimetres wide, roughly the size of a dog door.

'These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars,' NASA explained.

The East Cliffs photograph depicts a different location from the Perseverance mosaic examined by Waring. Nevertheless, it illustrates why reliable measurements and geological assessments are essential when interpreting unfamiliar landscapes.

What NASA Has Actually Discovered About Potential Life on Mars

While claims of ancient alien civilisations remain unsupported, NASA's investigations into the possibility of prehistoric microbial life have produced scientifically significant findings.

On 10 September 2025, NASA announced that a sample collected by Perseverance from a rock nicknamed Cheyava Falls contained potential biosignatures.

The sample, named Sapphire Canyon, was collected in 2024. Researchers identified chemical and mineral features that could potentially be associated with ancient microbial activity, although non-biological explanations remain possible.

Further investigation is necessary to determine whether those features have a biological origin. The findings do not establish that life once existed on Mars, much less that an intelligent civilisation inhabited the planet.

For scientists investigating the Red Planet's history, the distinction is fundamental. Establishing the existence of ancient extraterrestrial life requires independently verifiable evidence, not simply rock formations that resemble familiar objects.