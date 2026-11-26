The American Astronomical Society warned that Elon Musk's plan for 1 million SpaceX satellites could undermine decades of US taxpayer investment in observatories. It issued its statement after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the project on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

SpaceX applied in January to operate Starmind, a network of artificial intelligence data centres in low Earth orbit. The satellites would process large volumes of data before sending the results back to Earth. A February FCC public notice outlined plans for the satellites to connect with other spacecraft, potentially including those in SpaceX's Starlink network.

The society petitioned the commission to reject the application in March. After the ruling, it warned of a 'waste of taxpayer dollars invested in astronomical facilities throughout the country and the world'. Its statement put no dollar figure on the potential loss.

How SpaceX Satellites Could Interfere With Telescopes

Starmind's larger spacecraft would appear brighter to observers on the ground, the society warned. At higher altitudes and on more steeply inclined orbits, they would remain visible for longer stretches of the night. That could affect both optical observations and the public's view of the sky.

For infrared telescopes, the concern is waste heat from the computers. It would add to the background radiation against which the instruments detect objects in the sky, potentially limiting what astronomers can measure. Radio astronomers could face interference from deliberate satellite transmissions as well as from unintended radio emissions.

The society also raised concerns about collisions in orbit and atmospheric pollution from launches and re-entries.

SpaceX Faces a 2040 Deadline for the Full Constellation

In its May filing for an initial public offering, SpaceX told prospective investors that data centres in orbit could meet the AI industry's demand for computing power. The company expected to begin deploying satellites as early as 2028.

Under the FCC's conditional authorisation, SpaceX must deploy and operate its first satellite by November 2033; 100,000 satellites by November 2035; 500,000 by November 2038 and the full 1 million by November 2040 to retain its authorisation.

Announcing the approval on X, FCC chairman Brendan Carr described the satellites as 'orbital compute modules'. Musk replied, 'Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world.'

SpaceX argues that near-constant sunlight would let its data centres consume less energy and cost less to run than facilities on the ground.

Astronomers Question the Terms of the SpaceX Licence

SpaceX has worked with the society on ways to protect astronomical observations. The astronomers credited design changes to the company's Starlink satellites with reducing their impact, although some effects persisted. They described Starmind as 'a fundamentally different initiative'.

The society urged the FCC to weigh the effects on optical and infrared astronomy when deciding whether to license satellite operators. It argued that no other licensing agency was in a position to address those concerns.

The society wrote, 'While we hope that SpaceX will continue to coordinate with the National Science Foundation, we remain concerned by the lack of formal coordination requirements in the license granted to SpaceX in this case.'

The FCC considered SpaceX's commitment to coordinate with the National Science Foundation sufficient to address concerns about optical astronomy.