Troy Gavin, identified by NewsNation as a former Royal Australian Air Force member, has described an alleged UAP encounter in Australia involving a triangular craft and unfamiliar humanoid beings.

Speaking to investigative journalist Ross Coulthart in an interview released on 24 November 2026, Gavin said the recollections surfaced through hypnotic regression.

The account stems from an unusual camping experience during Gavin's teenage years, when he and his friends reportedly became lost before encountering a powerful, silent light. However, Gavin acknowledged uncertainty about whether some details of his subsequent recollections emerged during the hypnotic recall process.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether the events he described occurred.

The interview is part of Coulthart's investigation into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) at Barwon Heads in southern Victoria, near Bass Strait.

The programme explores Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind (CE5), also known as neuromeditative signalling. Proponents believe that focused mental intentions could facilitate contact with purported non-human intelligence, though such claims remain scientifically unsubstantiated.

Former Air Force Member Describes Frightening UAP Encounter Recollections

Gavin, identified by NewsNation as a principal at White Hawk Psionics, said he underwent hypnotic regression years after the camping incident.

During the interview, he described recollections of a triangular craft carrying beings with distinctive physical characteristics. 'Tall, grey, large eyes, long arms, long fingers,' he said.

Gavin referred to a recording of his hypnotic regression session but cautioned against treating his personal recollections as evidence of a physical event.

The former Air Force member also recalled experiencing intense fear, particularly about the safety of the friends he remembered being with.

He suggested that the experience had affected him emotionally. However, he described an unexpected shift from overwhelming fear to reassurance.

Gavin could not determine whether that change reflected what he interpreted as telepathic communication or his own efforts to stay calm.

Another detail involved a recollection of being placed on a table while experiencing an unusual sensation in his chest and stomach. 'It was uncomfortable, but not excruciating,' he said.

Despite the unfamiliar circumstances he described, Gavin recalled feeling that he was no longer in immediate danger.

Scientific Research Highlights Limitations of UAP Encounter Memories Under Hypnosis

Gavin acknowledged uncertainty about the origins of his recollections, questioning 'whether that's an artefact of my memory or part of the recall process'.

He also recalled having limited familiarity with extraterrestrial themes in his youth, referencing the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Scientific research, however, has highlighted significant limitations of using hypnosis to retrieve memories of past events.

A 2025 research review in the International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis found that hypnosis did not improve accurate recollection in the studies examined. In some cases, it hindered recall.

Separate research published in Frontiers in Psychology warned that hypnotic regression and guided imagery could unintentionally contribute to the formation of false memories.

Neither review establishes the accuracy of Gavin's recollections. Rather, the findings illustrate that the vividness of a memory cannot, by itself, establish that an event occurred.

NASA also states that there is no evidence of an extraterrestrial origin for UAP. The agency emphasises the importance of high-quality observations and reliable data in investigating unexplained phenomena.

Gavin's account therefore raises two distinct questions about what happened during his teenage camping trip and about how accurately his subsequent hypnotic session reflected that experience.

The available interview material provides no independently corroborated physical evidence confirming the existence of the beings Gavin described or an extraterrestrial encounter.