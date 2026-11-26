The Pentagon's latest release of files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, includes a 2009 contractor report detailing plans for an underground vault in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies LLC (BAASS) designed the proposed facility to store hardware and biological samples it hoped to acquire, including material described in the report as 'exotic material or tissue'.

The 538-page BAASS Ten Month Report, dated 30 July 2009, was among 43 files released by the Pentagon on 20 November 2026. It proposed a 5,000-square-foot vault at the Bigelow Aerospace site. The documents describe its planned dimensions and security features, but do not confirm that construction went ahead.

BAASS, a Bigelow Aerospace affiliate, prepared the report under a contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as part of the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP).

Congressional appropriations provided a combined $22 million for the wider programme, according to the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

The total comprised a $10 million addition in fiscal 2008 and a further $12 million in fiscal 2010. A December 2010 DIA memorandum identified then-senators Harry Reid of Nevada and Daniel Inouye of Hawaii as sponsors of the 2008 addition.

What the 2009 Report Described

The report said BAASS had made it a priority to pursue and acquire recovered hardware and biological samples from companies, private individuals and groups, including sources in Brazil. It acknowledged that the organisation had 'no highly secure facility' to store 'exotic material or tissue' it might obtain.

The BAASS administrator designed plans for an underground vault with walls, floor and ceiling three feet thick, with 15 to 20 feet of earth above the structure. A concrete tunnel would provide access through several security doors, including a thick steel vault door. The report called for any structures above ground to be 'extensively camouflaged'.

It described the existing site as protected by perimeter fencing, razor wire, surveillance cameras and armed guards who were current or retired military personnel. The report projected that the facility could be ready for occupation by late 2009 or early 2010, subject to building permits.

The Wider Programme and Official Assessment

AAWSAP was a DIA-managed research programme established to assess potential advanced aerospace threats and technologies. AARO's 2024 historical review identifies 12 technical research areas covered by the programme. BAASS held the contract and submitted research reports to the agency.

The contract's statement of work did not specifically include UFO research. AARO said BAASS nevertheless conducted such work with the support of the DIA programme manager, although the agency had neither sought nor specifically authorised that additional research.

A December 2010 DIA memorandum, written by DIA Director Lt. Gen. Ronald Burgess, said he and Deputy Defense Secretary William Lynn met Reid in November 2009 and determined that the reports were of 'limited value' to the agency.

AARO's historical review says AAWSAP was terminated in 2012 after its deliverables were completed, citing concerns within the DIA and the Defense Department.

No Confirmation the Vault Was Built

The Pentagon's November release contains no confirmation that the proposed vault was constructed. Later BAASS reports included in the released files do not mention it, CBS News reported. The July 2009 report said further details would appear in an August update, but available records do not establish whether the proposal progressed beyond the design stage.

The documents establish that BAASS planned a secure facility for hardware and biological samples it hoped to acquire. They do not establish that the vault was built or that any such material was obtained.